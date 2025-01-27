Vin Diesel's Fast 11 Update Has Big The Fast And The Furious Energy, And I Couldn't Agree More With Ludacris' Comment

To some the 2025 movie schedule is only an obstacle that keeps them from the greatness that could be Fast 11. As the film is set for an undetermined 2026 release date, news that the Fast Saga is returning to L.A. to finish production is as heartwarming as it is appropriate. It’s the city where the Vin Diesel-led ensemble got its start, and that homecoming feeling is about to become even more intense, thanks to a development that’s got even co-star Ludacris revved up.

Our largest link to the Fast past has arrived, thanks to Dominic Toretto’s 1970 Chevelle SS arriving on set. Before we get too far though, let’s take a moment, review what we know about Fast 11, and take a deep breath. It may smell like asphalt, exhaust, with just a hint of NOS, as the slideshow included below is going to invoke some pretty powerful memories.

Without further delay, here’s what Vin Diesel had to share about this Fast 11 milestone:

There are some true feelings of pride shown in the photos and videos showing the Chevelle being unloaded on the Universal lot. In three separate clips, one of Dom’s most prized rigs goes from arriving on a tow truck, to carefully driving around the parking lot.

Previously, Tyrese Gibson's hype for Fast X: Part 2 has promised a return to street-level action in a saga that's literally gone to space and back. So after seeing this powerful machine's return on social media, I can’t help but agree with what Ludacris had to say in response to this subtly epic event:

The folks at Chevrolet surely outdid themselves with this classic car, which became a pop culture staple after seeing Vin Diesel first drive it in 2001’s The Fast and the Furious. To date, this beaut has been seen in four pictures, including that origin story for the Torretto crime family.

A brief run through of the Fast and Furious movie timeline shows tha t2009’s and 2017’s The Fate of the Furious also saw this jet black muscle car doing some damage for the good guys. Of course, the 1970 Chevelle SS’s latest appearance was courtesy of Fast X’s 2023 debut, aptly helping lay out the road to what’s supposed to be the final Fast picture.

It’s fitting that the ‘70 Chavelle would return yet again, considering one of Vin Diesel’s previous Fast 11 teases showed a more practical approach to filmmaking that reflected the tone of his first ride to glory. If this is the end of the road, this is another sign that Diesel, director Louis Leterrier, and the rest of the gang are putting everything they’ve got into the tank.