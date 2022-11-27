Viral TikTok Shows Jake Gyllenhaal’s Hilarious Reaction Upon Learning He’d Already Done A Movie With Dennis Quaid

Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid are currently promoting their much-anticipated Disney animated project, Strange World. The two actors have been in many major projects certifying themselves as Hollywood A-listers. They even once co-starred on the disaster blockbuster The Day After Tomorrow, along with Shameless alum Emily Rossum. While this was a memorable film for many fans of the genre, it apparently wasn’t for Gyllenhaal, who had to be reminded of this collaboration in a recent interview. His reaction was hilarious.

A press junket interview with Yahoo! Entertainment recently went viral on TikTok which depicts the Spider-Man: Far From Home actor being reminded of the fact that he had worked with Quaid before. He could not be more surprised, and his emotions are apparent as he slowly remembers the film in question. You can check out Gyllenhaal’s very funny reaction below:

To be fair to Gyllenhaal, the two did not have a scene together and are experiencing the apocalyptic events of The Day After Tomorrow separately during the film. In addition, the two actors only provided voice work for Strange World, so likely did not perform alongside each other in this project as well. This may even be the first time the two movie stars have even met, as Quaid points out in the interview. While he may have an excuse for forgetting about the duo’s on-screen venture, this definitely doesn’t make his reaction less hilarious.

While The Day After Tomorrow may have been forgettable for the Prisoners actor, it doesn’t seem like Strange World will be. He recently expressed how wowed he was by animation technology’s ability to replicate his own mannerisms, and early reactions of the film are very positive. In addition, the film features Disney’s first LGBTQ+ lead character, which definitely makes major strides for queer representation.

Maybe one of these days we will get a true Gyllenhaal/Quaid collaboration where they actually get to have a scene together. They seem to have a good sense of humor, so a comedy could be a lot of fun. Unfortunately this may not happen anytime soon, as both actors have a slew of upcoming projects down the pike. This summer, Gyllenhaal started filming the Road House remake film he is starring in, and is also set to star in a Guy Ritchie film titled The Interpreter. Quaid is also signed on for a variety of projects including 2022’s Reagan and On a Wing and a Prayer, which is set for a 2023 release.

You can catch Jake Gyllenhaal and Dennis Quaid in Disney’s Strange World, which hits theaters nationwide on November 23rd. Fans of the duo can also check out The Day After Tomorrow, which is available to stream with an HBO Max subscription. For more films hitting theaters and streaming later this year, make sure to check out our 2022 movie release schedule.