Viral TikTok Shows Transformers One Popcorn Bucket Fail In A Way That Would Ruin The Movie For Me

Transformers One is finally playing on the 2024 movies schedule has been well received by critics and audience alike, although it had a rough opening weekend going up against Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. The animated Transformers movie is also one of the tentpole releases to get the popcorn bucket treatment, although obviously it’s not NSFW like the Dune: Part Two and Deadpool & Wolverine ones (the former happening unintentionally) since this is a flick geared towards families. The tradeoff, however, is that a viral TikTok video has shown a major fail with the Transformers One popcorn bucket that, frankly, would ruin the movie if I was snacking out of it.

As shown off by @onthelot, there’s a major flaw with the design of Bumblebee’s head that can cause liquids to leak through the cracks if there’s too much in there. Now you might think this is a problem since it’s meant for eating popcorn, but the TikTok user watched as the theater employee put “way too much” butter inside, which soon caused problems:

What a mess! I’m already not the biggest fan of getting butter on popcorn at the theater because I don’t like getting it on my fingers, and since it’s more of a hassle to head to the bathroom to wash your hands when seeing a movie on the big screen, I end up having to grab a bunch of napkins to properly wipe my hands off. This TikTok video, though, ratchets things up to an even more uncomfortable level for me.

If that had been me who’d been given this popcorn serving in the Bumblebee bucket, I would have soon tossed out the popcorn, regardless of what I’d just paid for it or if I was hungry. Neither of those things is worth having to not just get my fingers drenched in butter, but dealing with the leaking. Honestly, part of me would be tempted to toss the bucket too, although I’d probably just end up wiping it down as much as possible, and then going to the bathroom to wash and dry if off as efficiently as possible before the trailers finished playing. That way I could still use the bucket at home, where I can decide just how much butter I want to put into it.

Regardless though, this experience would put a major damper on my Transformers One viewing experience. I wouldn’t go so far as to outright leave the theater and not take in the cinematic experience, but the thought of so much butter having been on my fingers wouldn’t be far from my mind. Again, this was an instance of too much butter being used, but popcorn bucket makers should take note of this design flaw and make sure it’s not repeated in the future.

Ok, now that my rant about the Transformers One popcorn bucket is over, I’ll remind those who are fans of the Robots in Disguise or just looking for some good family-friendly entertainment to check out the movie while it’s still in theaters. You can also count on it eventually becoming available to stream with a Paramount+ subscription.