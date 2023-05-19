Watch Brie Larson Fangirl Out And Fall To The Floor On The Fast X Set During A Special Moment With Vin Diesel
She's a true Fast fan!
One would think that since Brie Larson is a Marvel superhero – Captain Marvel to be specific – she might be unfazed by the Hollywood life she lives, but that’s definitely not the case. With the actress being among the Fast X cast, we’ve learned that she’s a major fangirl about the action franchise. So much so that in one special scene she filmed with Vin Diesel, she actually fell over in awe.
It’s honestly so cute how much Brie Larson is geeking out about being part of Fast X. Just take a look at the Marvel star share her “surreal” experience playing the role of Tess for the this weekend’s big 2023 new movie release:
A post shared by Brie Larson (@brielarson)
A photo posted by on
Brie Larson took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself talking about her experience on the latest Fast and the Furious movie, and it looks like she was having the time of her life. She wrote in the caption that being welcomed in the Fast saga has been a “dream” for her as the video showed one moment on set where she straight up falls to the floor.
In one sequence in the film, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is across from Larson’s character, Tess, when he hands her his cross necklace. In one take on the Fast X set, the actress is seen falling out of character to say it was “too iconic” before simply falling out of her seat in a simply overwhelming moment for her as a fan. As Larson recalled after sharing the behind-the-scenes memory:
As to why Tess is entrusted with Dom’s cross? We’ll have to wait and see the movie, which is in theaters this weekend. CinemaBlend’s own Fast X review gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 stars. Eric Eisenberg particularly praised another newcomer to the franchise, Jason Momoa, who he said is the “best thing to happen to the Fast & Furious franchise since Dwayne Johnson.” No matter the fate of the latest installment commercially, it sounds like Larson just had a bomb time being there and getting to interact with characters she already loves. She adds in the video,
She’s out here living her acting dreams, and letting herself fangirl about being in a big movie all the while. We truly don’t see enough of this from other Hollywood actors. As you check out the movie this weekend, check out our Fast X mid credit big takeaways and theories and geek out on the Fast family like Brie Larson.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
YA genre tribute. Horror May Queen. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.
Most Popular
By Laura Hurley
By Riley Utley
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey
By Mick Joest
By Dirk Libbey