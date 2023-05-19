Watch Brie Larson Fangirl Out And Fall To The Floor On The Fast X Set During A Special Moment With Vin Diesel

One would think that since Brie Larson is a Marvel superhero – Captain Marvel to be specific – she might be unfazed by the Hollywood life she lives, but that’s definitely not the case. With the actress being among the Fast X cast , we’ve learned that she’s a major fangirl about the action franchise. So much so that in one special scene she filmed with Vin Diesel, she actually fell over in awe.

It’s honestly so cute how much Brie Larson is geeking out about being part of Fast X . Just take a look at the Marvel star share her “surreal” experience playing the role of Tess for the this weekend’s big 2023 new movie release :

Brie Larson took to her Instagram on Thursday to share a video of herself talking about her experience on the latest Fast and the Furious movie, and it looks like she was having the time of her life. She wrote in the caption that being welcomed in the Fast saga has been a “dream” for her as the video showed one moment on set where she straight up falls to the floor.

In one sequence in the film, Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto is across from Larson’s character, Tess, when he hands her his cross necklace. In one take on the Fast X set, the actress is seen falling out of character to say it was “too iconic” before simply falling out of her seat in a simply overwhelming moment for her as a fan. As Larson recalled after sharing the behind-the-scenes memory:

There was no recovering from that, I could not be cool. It’s one of those iconic props in film history and I couldn’t believe I was being entrusted with it. It felt powerful.

As to why Tess is entrusted with Dom’s cross? We’ll have to wait and see the movie, which is in theaters this weekend. CinemaBlend’s own Fast X review gave the movie a 3.5 out of 5 stars. Eric Eisenberg particularly praised another newcomer to the franchise, Jason Momoa, who he said is the “best thing to happen to the Fast & Furious franchise since Dwayne Johnson.” No matter the fate of the latest installment commercially, it sounds like Larson just had a bomb time being there and getting to interact with characters she already loves. She adds in the video,

It’s just so trippy, I mean Vin Diesel carried me. Like, what? That’s on my bingo card for my whole life and it happened to me.