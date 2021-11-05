Watch Kristen Stewart’s Hilarious Reaction When Guy Fieri Offers To Officiate Her Wedding

There’s a reason it can take over a year or more to plan a wedding. Couples need to choose floral arrangements, color schemes, cake flavors, and which size mason jar should be used to serve their signature cocktail. For actress Kristen Stewart, who just got engaged to her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer, at least one aspect of her wedding is already taken care of: Guy Fieri has offered to officiate the ceremony.

In an interview on The Today Show, hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie surprised Kristen Stewart (rocking a Princess Diana-inspired ensemble of bike shorts and a Chanel jacket) with a shout-out from none other than the Mayor of Flavortown himself. Check out the video below:

TFW the mayor of Flavortown offers to officiate your wedding 🔥 @GuyFieri pic.twitter.com/vjfa2tCHOrNovember 4, 2021 See more

Who knew that Kristen Stewart would get starstruck over Guy Fieri? The Food Network host said that he “heard through the Flavortown grapevine that you are looking for a sweet, spiky-haired officiant for your wedding.” Needless to say, Guy Fieri was all in. The video message was pre-taped, but that didn’t stop Kristen Stewart from grinning with delight.

The Spencer star had originally brought up Guy Fieri as a possible officiant in an interview on The Howard Stern Show earlier this week, but it doesn’t seem like she thought her prayers would actually be answered. When Hoda Kotb asked Kristen Stewart if she really wanted the Mayor of Flavortown to officiate, she said “absolutely.” And Kristen Stewart seems pretty serious about the whole prospect: she even asked Kotb if she knew Guy’s address and vowed to get in contact with him. Considering that the food at her wedding is a big priority for Kristen Stewart, chef and flavor expert Guy Fieri seems like the perfect choice.

News of Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer’s engagement broke only a few days ago. The pair had been dating for over two years, although they actually met before that. It’s amazing that Kristen Stewart even found the time to plan an engagement, considering that she's been conducting interviews and promotional tours non-stop since she finished filming her Princess Diana biopic Spencer with director Pablo Larrain.

The movie has been generating major buzz ever since Kristen Stewart’s casting was announced , and initial screenings of the film prompted numerous outlets to see an Oscar in her future. It would be the first major American award win for Kristen Stewart, who has previously snagged a BAFTA and a César. Whether or not Kristen Stewart brings home the gold, her upcoming nuptials and killer reviews for Spencer are sure to keep her on cloud nine.

Spencer is now playing in theaters. Kristen Stewart’s co-stars include Timothy Spall as Alistair Gregory, Sally Hawkins as royal dresser Maggie, and Jack Farthing as Prince Charles.