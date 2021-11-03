Kristen Stewart Is Already Thinking About Wedding Plans After Getting Engaged, And I’m Here For Her Ideas

Kristen Stewart has been pretty busy. Ever since she completed filming her Princess Diana biopic Spencer, the former Twilight star has run a non-stop gamut of promotional interviews and premieres. Somehow, in between delineating her research process and acting method , Kristen Stewart found the time to get engaged.

In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart confirmed that she became engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, her partner of over two years. She told Howard Stern:

We're marrying. We're totally going to do it. I kind of asked her. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out my, what I wanted. And, you know, she nailed it. It was really cute. She did very well. And we're marrying. It's happening.

Although the engagement happened only a few days ago, Kristen Stewart is already brimming with ideas for the ceremony - but not in the way that you might think. While many bridges may be preoccupied with choosing the perfect floral arrangements, elegant venues, and triple-tiered cake flavors, Kristen Stewart only has one major requirement:

The food is the biggest deal. I don’t care about flowers and s--t like that. The food needs to be on point. I want to wear the best pair of Levi’s ever and, like, an old T-shirt that has a tuxedo printed on it, but like cut-off and barefoot. I want to get married in, like, Topanga. I want to be chilling. I want it to be very homey. I want to see her laugh hysterically when she sees me in, like, a faux tuxedo T-shirt.

Given Kristen Stewart’s penchant for defying tradition (remember when she ditched her heels at Cannes?), a low-key event seems perfectly in line with her tastes. Despite her running gig as a Chanel spokeswoman, Kristen Stewart tends to prefer rocker-chic denim and Chucks when off-duty. As for the food, more than one wedding has been marred by lackluster catering, so her priorities are more than understandable. No one wants to eat room-temperature chicken parmesan on one of the happiest days of their lives.

This will be the first round of “I Do’s” for Kristen Stewart, who has previously only swapped vows on screen . Despite her enthusiasm for the ceremony, don’t expect wedding bells to ring anytime soon. Kristen Stewart reported that she wants to let the Covid-19 pandemic calm down even more before setting a date. She also wants to ensure that all of her loved ones can attend:

I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come. I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f--king party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends.

Great food, chill vibes, and partying with friends? Sounds like a good time to me.