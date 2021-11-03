Kristen Stewart Is Already Thinking About Wedding Plans After Getting Engaged, And I’m Here For Her Ideas
Kristen Stewart is engaged and ready to rock.
Kristen Stewart has been pretty busy. Ever since she completed filming her Princess Diana biopic Spencer, the former Twilight star has run a non-stop gamut of promotional interviews and premieres. Somehow, in between delineating her research process and acting method, Kristen Stewart found the time to get engaged.
In a recent interview on The Howard Stern Show, Kristen Stewart confirmed that she became engaged to screenwriter Dylan Meyer, her partner of over two years. She told Howard Stern:
Although the engagement happened only a few days ago, Kristen Stewart is already brimming with ideas for the ceremony - but not in the way that you might think. While many bridges may be preoccupied with choosing the perfect floral arrangements, elegant venues, and triple-tiered cake flavors, Kristen Stewart only has one major requirement:
Given Kristen Stewart’s penchant for defying tradition (remember when she ditched her heels at Cannes?), a low-key event seems perfectly in line with her tastes. Despite her running gig as a Chanel spokeswoman, Kristen Stewart tends to prefer rocker-chic denim and Chucks when off-duty. As for the food, more than one wedding has been marred by lackluster catering, so her priorities are more than understandable. No one wants to eat room-temperature chicken parmesan on one of the happiest days of their lives.
This will be the first round of “I Do’s” for Kristen Stewart, who has previously only swapped vows on screen. Despite her enthusiasm for the ceremony, don’t expect wedding bells to ring anytime soon. Kristen Stewart reported that she wants to let the Covid-19 pandemic calm down even more before setting a date. She also wants to ensure that all of her loved ones can attend:
Great food, chill vibes, and partying with friends? Sounds like a good time to me.
