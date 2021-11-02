Kristen Stewart Drops F-Bomb Over Engagement To Dylan Meyer

Wedding bells are ringing for Kristen Stewart! Yes, the 31-year-old Twilight actress is engaged and we couldn’t be more excited for her. For some time it’s been rumored that Stewart and her girlfriend of over two years, Dylan Meyer are getting ready to tie the knot, but for the first time Stewart has spoken about the engagement and she’s seriously excited.

Kristen Stewart returned to The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday morning and shared that she and screenwriter Dylan Meyer are in fact planning on becoming wives. In her words:

We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. It was really cute, she did very well. We're marrying, it's happening.

K-Stew also detailed how the proposal went down between her and Dylan Meyer, sharing that her girlfriend was the one who popped the question. The actress, who's currently receiving praise for her performance in Spencer, said she wanted to be the one to be proposed to and Meyer "carved out" what she wanted and "nailed it." As Stewart continued:

I wasn't specific at all. It's not a given that I would be the one [to propose]. You know what I mean? With two girls, you never know like who's going to fulfill what weird fucking gender role thing. We don't do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was fucking so cute.

Well, isn’t this the sweetest piece of news we’ve heard all day? Back in July, Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer sparked engagement rumors when they were photographed wearing rings on that special finger, but now we know for sure! Just last week, Meyer took to Instagram to share this cute photo of them laying down together to say how "proud" she is of her "hard-working princess."

Almost to the day in 2019, Kristen Stewart went on The Howard Stern Show and shared how she couldn’t “fucking wait” to propose to Dylan Meyer even back then. Two years ago, she said that she felt like good things happened fast and she had already told Meyer that she wanted to marry her at the time. The pair had first met each other six years prior to dating on a movie before running into each other at a friend's birthday party and sparks flying. Stewart told Stern that a few weeks into seeing each other, she confessed being in love with Meyer.

Being high in the spotlight at eighteen with the Twilight movie craze and dating her co-star, Robert Pattinson, Stewart has understandably remained private about her relationships since. But when it comes to Dylan Meyer, Stewart is consistently open and incredibly excited to share how in love they are. We love to see it and here at CinemaBlend we wish them well as they get ready to tie the knot!

Kristen Stewart will star as Princess Diana this weekend in Spencer, which is already getting Oscar buzz ahead of award season. Could 2022 bring the actress a gold trophy and a wedding? It’s great to see K-Stew happy in love and being recognized for the incredible actress she is.