I Watched Sleepless In Seattle For The First Time, And I'm Still Shocked By That Ending

Sleepless in Seattle marked the second of three times Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan teamed up to star in a romantic comedy as love interests and their first partnership with legendary writer/director Nora Ephron. As a rom-com enthusiast, it’s always been shocking to people when I say I’ve never watched this iconic '90s movie that's considered one of the best rom-coms. Thankfully, that’s no longer the case since I finally put my Peacock subscription to good use and decided to find out what all the hype is about. And I have to say, I'm still thinking about how much the ending shocked me!

The 1993 movie centers on Sam (Hanks), a recently widowed man who moves himself and his son to Seattle to get a fresh start. Worried about his dad, Jonah (Ross Malinger) calls a talk-radio program in the hopes of finding a new wife for him. When Sam reluctantly gets on the phone and opens up about his loss, hoards of women fall in love with him including Annie (Ryan). Stuck in Baltimore and engaged, Annie decides to write Sam a letter asking him to meet her in New York on Valentine’s Day at the top of the Empire State Building.

Now, don’t get me wrong, Sleepless in Seattle was cute, and I couldn’t stop reading up on all the fun Sleepless behind-the-scenes facts I could find later, but it just wasn’t what I was expecting at all. Maybe it’s just me, but when I think of romantic comedies, I think of meet-cutes and endless flirtatious banter that leads to a montage of cute dates until the eventual third-act break-up that’s rectified with a grand gesture of sorts.

I was shocked that Sam and Annie didn’t even interact until the end of the movie. Sure, they have a few close calls when Annie convinces her editor to send her to Seattle for a story, but those don’t really count since they never officially talk. Not to mention that the only reason Sam even ends up at the top of the Empire State Building in New York on Valentine’s Day is because Jonah runs away from home and manages to purchase and get on a flight by himself (talk about a plot hole!).

Maybe it’s my cynical take that love at first sight doesn’t exist, but I find it hard to believe that Sam and Annie instantly felt a connection when they finally met and spoke at the top of the Empire State Building. I can buy into the idea that they were infatuated with each other since Sam had seen Annie before, but this theory that they fell madly in love at that moment and lived happily ever after is just too difficult for me to believe.

I guess what I’m trying to say is I don’t know that I would classify Sleepless in Seattle as one of the best rom-coms of all time because I don’t really see it as one. Still, I would love to see Hanks and Ryan reunite for one last rom-com together, now that Ryan has returned to her acting roots. Maybe even a Sleepless in Seattle sequel to see if Sam and Annie actually made it to the happily ever after stage of their lives.

