Watching Robert Pattinson Try A Viral TikTok Trend Involving A Cow Was Not On My Bingo Card, But I'm Happy I Saw It

Robert Pattinson isn’t afraid of trying more complex roles or projects, which has certainly been showcased in his career beyond Twilight . And with Edward Cullen long in his review mirror, The Batman star is still aware of trending movements ( Pattinson nearly quit Hollywood in the early 2020s ). Surprisingly, the sentiment boils all the way down to TikTok trends, and watching him imitate a cow is something I never expected, but am pleased I saw.

While on a press tour in South Korea for the upcoming Mickey 17 , the Bong Joon-ho sci-fi comedy on the 2025 movie schedule , Pattinson tried his hand at the viral cow ‘treble or bass’ challenge on TikTok . The video falls in line with many other users of the voice-operated application. Pattinson is concentrating on hitting the right tones, has an encouraging pal nearby and is laughing through the ridiculousness of not doing as well as he seemingly hoped. Check out the moment for yourself and enjoy the Remember Me actor’s addition to the viral cow filter.

It’s a fun and silly 30-second video that helps me remember that the 38-year-old has returned from the deep end (with Willem Dafoe) a la The Lighthouse. The normalcy of watching him realize his cow was bounced back a few times over is a great point of levity before Mickey 17 hits theaters. All this to say that while I think the Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire alum’s resume is full of great films, I’m happy he’s teasing us with some humor ahead of this sci-fi comedy.

CinemaCon's upbeat and amused reaction to the upcoming Pattinson film is a great sign for seeing the star in a new and interesting light. The story centers around a lower-ranked employee (Pattinson), who is assigned to take dangerous duties because a new body is regenerated for him. Not too much is known beyond the initial premise, but the film’s director (Joon-ho) is the same one who co-wrote and directed 2019’s Parasite. The pairing sounds like an A+ match, and knowing that the Tenet actor loved Joon-ho's fascinating movie making process adds to the excitement.

With the Mickey 17 press tour onto its back half, and the unexpected, but wholesome Pattinson entry into the ‘treble or bass’ archive out, I’m ready for this movie. Thankfully, it seems, it may not be the only flick the Twilight actor has slated for 2025. Die, My Love is a horror/comedy in post-production and could be released later this year, and also stars Jennifer Lawrence, LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek and Nick Nolte. Needless to say, it looks like we may see a funnier (but still dark) side of Pattinson this year.

In the meantime, this goofy and surprising viral cow TikTok trend Robert Pattinson has participated in can hold me over until the coming releases. Mickey 17 is set to premiere in theaters on March 7th.