‘That’s Plain Rude!’ Viral Video Of Emma Watson Scolding Robert Pattinson Because He Can’t Get Her Name Right On The Harry Potter Set Is So Wild Years Later

The Harry Potter movies made stars out of the three young actors who played Harry, Ron, and Hermione, making Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson household names. Or at least I thought they did. It turns out that even four movies in, not everybody knew Emma Watson’s name, and that includes her then-co-star, Robert Pattinson.

The British leading man was still a few years away from his Twilight fame when he appeared as Cedric Diggory in the film adaptation of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. It was Pattinson’s first major film and, as an old clip that recently went viral on Instagram shows, Pattinson he couldn’t remember Emma Watson’s name. That appears to have genuinely frustrated her, with her calling her co-star “rude.” Check it out:

As the post accompanying the video suggests, it’s possible that Pattinson is just messing with Emma Watson and that he does know her name. Still, it doesn’t appear that Watson is in on the joke if that’s the case. And perhaps Pattinson really doesn’t remember her name. Watson had only been in three Potter movies up to that point and, if Pattinson hadn’t seen them, it’s not like literally everybody loves Potter, he wouldn’t know her name.

At the same time, she is one of the stars of the movie you’re in Mr. Pattinson. She may be a kid, but maybe make a point to learn her name. Considering the massive size of the Harry Potter cast and all the younger actors in it, I get it that Pattinson probably met a lot of people for the first time on set, and I’m terrible at remembering the names of all the people I met at my wife’s company Christmas party, but I was sure to remember the name of the boss.

Still, it’s wild to see Emma Watson and Robert Pattinson, two current movie stars, years before they would achieve that status. Pattinson certainly would know who Watson was before too long, even if he didn’t really know her here. And the rest of the world would know Pattinson’s name equally well after he starred in his own franchise of films based on popular books. Given that, Pattinson and Daniel Radcliffe had a lot in common.

And, to be fair, it’s not like Robert Pattison hasn’t had his own, perhaps slightly embarrassing, issues with not being properly recognized. While it doesn’t appear anybody has forgotten the actor’s name, some people have apparently not realized that he didn’t quit acting after finishing Twilight, despite being the big screen’s most recent Batman. Maybe after he finishes the Batman trilogy, people will stop thinking he's not acting anymore.

