We Beat The Dream Team On Max Is Fantastic, But It Reminds Me How Mad I Was That Shaq Wasn't There

Features
By published

The best of the best was missing one of the best

Grant Hill sitting in a gym with arms and legs crossed
(Image credit: HBO)

We Beat The Dream Team is a fantastic documentary about the college kids who were selected to practice against the greatest collection of NBA players ever, the first Dream Team in 1992. One player was missing from that team, and his absence then has led to his absence from the show... and it’s adding insult to injury. Shaquille O’Neal is one of the great players and one of the greatest personalities the NBA has ever seen, so it was a bummer when he wasn’t chosen as the lone college player to be included in that legendary lineup in 1992. Shaq didn’t play with the Select Team and I can’t help but think about how much more fun an already really fun documentary would be with the legendary Hall of Famer and broadcaster for Inside The NBA.

A cartoon drawing of Christian Laettner in his USA Basketball uniform in We Beat The Dream Team

(Image credit: HBO)

The Choice Of Christian Laettner Was Understandable But Frustrating

If you don’t remember or weren’t around three decades ago when the NBA decided to allow its players to play in the Olympics, the selection of the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team or the soon-to-be-named “Dream Team” was a huge deal. Then the names started coming out. Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Patrick Ewing, John Stockton… the list was incredible. 12 players in total, 11 of whom were, at the time, well on their way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. One player was chosen from the college ranks to more or less pay tribute to the previous Olympic teams that were made up entirely of college amateurs. Other “Dream Teams” have come and gone, but none quite like the first.

Christian Laettner was the one college player selected. It wasn’t a horrible pick, and it’s easy to understand why. Laettner was coming off back-to-back NCAA Championships as the leader of the Duke Blue Devils. But -- and there is a big “but” here -- he was not the best player in the college ranks in 1992. No, that honor went to LSU’s Shaquille O’Neal. When the decision by USA Basketball came down to take Laettner over O’Neal, it was understandable, but I was left frustrated. Shaq was incredible and his selection as the #1 pick in the draft in June proved how dominant he was in college. Alas, he was left home (and spending money). The documentary, which is streaming with an HBO Max subscription, doesn’t get into why Laettner was chosen over O’Neal for the team, or why O’Neal wasn’t even at the practices.

Shaquille O'Neal on Inside The NBA on TNT

(Image credit: TNT)

Shaq Wasn’t On The Select Team, So He Wasn't In The Documentary

For reasons only known to USA Basketball and O’Neal himself, he wasn’t one of the eight college players chosen to play as “crash test dummies” in the practices and scrimmages for the Dream Team before the Olympics in Barcelona. It’s likely a simple explanation, Shaq was on his way to the draft later in the same month so it didn’t make sense for him to be part of the team and risk injury or anything. Alonzo Mourning, another future Hall of Famer left off the Dream Team and Select Team would go second in the draft.

The Select Team was also pretty stacked with college players like Grant Hill, Bobby Hurley, the late Eric Montrose, Penny Hardaway, and Allen Houston, among others. But no Shaq. And so that meant when this documentary was made, we weren’t graced with O’Neal’s wit and charm, and for that, we missed out on all that he brings to something like We Beat The Dream Team. Some of the best anecdotes in the documentary are about the trash-talking that went on between the All-Stars and the college kids. Those are the kind of stories everyone wants to hear about Shaq and it’s a bummer we didn’t get to because of a controversial decision made 30-plus years ago.

Hugh Scott
Hugh Scott
Syndication Editor

Hugh Scott is the Syndication Editor for CinemaBlend. Before CinemaBlend, he was the managing editor for Suggest.com and Gossipcop.com, covering celebrity news and debunking false gossip. He has been in the publishing industry for almost two decades, covering pop culture – movies and TV shows, especially – with a keen interest and love for Gen X culture, the older influences on it, and what it has since inspired. He graduated from Boston University with a degree in Political Science but cured himself of the desire to be a politician almost immediately after graduation.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Tony Todd as William Bludworth in Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination Bloodlines Just Hinted At Another Gruesome Way To Die In Its Upcoming Movie, And I Think It's Worse Than The Log Truck Death
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as Harry and Sally being interviewed in When Harry Met Sally...

The Story Behind When Harry Met Sally's Lovely 'How We Met' Moments
Hilaria Baldwin laughing as Alec Baldwin shared the story of seeing her ex-boyfriend&#039;s penis

'A Baseball Bat That You Stuff Into Your Pants': Alec Baldwin Tells WTF Story About Seeing Hilaria's Ex Fully Nude, But It's Her Reactions That Got Me Laughing
See more latest
Most Popular
Billy Crystal and Meg Ryan as Harry and Sally being interviewed in When Harry Met Sally...
The Story Behind When Harry Met Sally's Lovely 'How We Met' Moments
Walt (Bryan Cranston) in Breaking Bad
32 Of The Darkest Episodes Of TV Ever
Jake Gyllenhaal bathed in red behind a steering wheel in Nocturnal Animals
There's One Jake Gyllenhaal Movie That Doesn't Get Talked About Enough, And I Think It's His Best
Happy in checkered shirt in Happy Gilmore 2
After Happy Gilmore 2 Revealed The Waterboy's Nipple-Twister Is Back, I Really Hope Some Other Adam Sandler Movie Characters Are Also Returning
Robbie Williams mugging the camera
I Watched Better Man Knowing Little About Robbie Williams. Why I Think The Chimp Decision Was A Great Idea
Michael C. Hall in trailer for final Dexter: New Blood episode.
I Didn't Think Dexter: Resurrection's Cast Could Keep Getting Better, But They Just Keep On Giving Michael C. Hall Amazing Co-Stars
Hiroyuki Sanada in Mortal Kombat
As A Diehard Mortal Kombat Fan, I'm Starting To Feel Optimistic About This New Sequel
Close-up on Kingpin in Daredevil: Born Again trailer
Daredevil: Born Again Is Fantastic, But I'm Surprised By What I Find Most Entertaining About It
Rachel Zegler stands in a forest at dusk wide eyed with wonder in Snow White.
Disney's Snow White Rules The Box Office As Robert De Niro's New Gangster Movie Flops Hard
Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsey Lohan screaming in Freakier Friday
Freakier Friday Is Already Giving Me Flashbacks To Another Recent Body Swap Movie Just From The Trailer