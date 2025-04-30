Blake Lively Wore A Pizza Purse As A Reference To Another Simple Favor, And I Can't Get Over The Price Tag

Superstar and former Gossip Girl Blake Lively has pretty much always been known for more than her work as an actress, as her every public appearance sees her showing off fashionable look after fashionable look. The lead up to her 2025 movie schedule entry, the highly anticipated sequel Another Simple Favor, has been no different, but now that she’s donned a pizza purse in a nod to her new film, I cannot get over what that small item costs.

How Did Blake Lively’s Pizza Purse Look And How Much Does It Cost?

It’s entirely possible that Blake Lively is one of our most stylish modern day stars. Not only is she known for stepping out in things like a gold chainmail-like minidress and a glittery gold jumpsuit accesorized with stunning nail art and rings, but she also likes to method dress for her public appearances when it comes time to promote her (or husband Ryan Reynolds’) films. Take a look at what the Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star wore recently, so we can dig into some purse specifics, below:

(Image credit: Getty Images (Photo by TheStewartofNY/GC Images))

Nice, right? The star was out and about in New York City to promote the follow-up to her 2018 hit with Anna Kendrick (with whom she seems to have an awkward public rapport), and sported three different ‘fits over the course of the day. This relatively simple ensemble was clearly put together to give the spotlight to that cheeky pepperoni pizza purse.

While lovely, the Judith Leiber bag is certainly a special piece and the price is not for the faint of heart (or anyone who gets a normal paycheck). Page Six notes that it costs a whopping $5,695! (!!!!!!!!!!!!) That is some powerhouse method dressing, if I do say so myself!

Now, I doubt that any of us are naive when it comes to what stars like Lively wear when they’re out and about. I mean, remember the $19,000 jeans she wore to promote It Ends with Us? In fact, it should be noted that her shoes for this day were very cool and very Emily Nelson-apropos spiky Christian Louboutin pumps that retail for nearly $3,000, so, you know, we are sparing no expense to look good here, people.

The pizza slice purse is actually a perfect way to give a nod to the film. Much of the twisty, thrill-ride of a comedy takes place in Italy, as Lively’s Emily is set to marry an Italian businessman, and invites Kendrick’s Stephanie Smothers and others to join in on the (sure to be rather dangerous) foreign fun.

While it’s easy to see how well this purse fits into the overall theme of Another Simple Favor, even with it covered crust to tip and front to back with crystals, I’m blanching at the idea of any one accessory costing that much, because I double that all of my current clothes/shoes/purses/etc have cost that much cash. I might be close to the only one who’s not on board with this, however, as the purse is sold out on the designer’s website right now!

Of course, just like the first film, Another Simple Favor is set to feature some fabulous fashions on screen, and you can see them all for yourself by using your Amazon Prime subscription to watch the movie on May 1.