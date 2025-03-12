Why Did Ryan Reynolds Skip The Red Carpet For Blake Lively's Another Simple Favor Movie? Insider Reveals 'SNL Was A Test' Amidst Legal Drama

Celebrity couples have always fascinated the public, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are no exception in this regard. Lately they've been at the center of some legal battles, thanks to various lawsuits that have arisen after the release of the book-to-movie adaptation It Ends With Us. Fans took notice when Reynolds was noticeably absent from the premiere of Another Simple Favor at SXSW, and now an insider is claiming this was done on purpose after their viral cameo during SNL 50.

What we know about Another Simple Favor is limited, but the early reception for the sequel has been positive. Those with an Amazon Prime subscription will be able to see it upon release, but as for the premiere itself, folks noticed when Reynolds wasn't there to support his wife. An anonymous insider spoke to Daily Mail about why the Deadpool actor didn't attend the red carpet as usual, offering:

SNL was a test to see how fans would react to them. It was their first outing together since Blake filed and it did not bode well for them. Ryan and Blake both [now] realize that, if their careers are to survive, they cannot be involved in the same projects because everything will be heavily scrutinized.

After being named in Justin Baldoni's defamation suit, these claims indicate the public perception of Lively and Reynolds might be changing. After seeing the discourse surrounding their appearance on the Saturday Night Live 50th special (streaming with a Peacock subscription), they're seemingly taking a break from public appearances together.

There are still a few months to wait until Another Simple Favor gets its wide release, and it should be interesting to see if the drama surrounding It Ends With Us helps or hampers the public's feelings about Paul Feig's upcoming sequel.

Why Blake Lively Is Allegedly Worried About What's Next In Her Career

In the same report, the insider shared more about what's allegedly happening behind the scenes, saying:

Blake is unsure about the future of her career because of the backlash she has received. She does not want to have a family with no income, and she knows that Ryan's career has so far survived the fallout.

We've seen how actors can quickly be blacklisted, and if this insider is to be believed, that's a real concern for the Gossip Girl alum. Add in how expensive Baldoni and Lively's lawsuits could pan out to be, and the stakes certainly feel high all around.

Moviegoers have been waiting years to see Another Simple Favor come together, as the first movie was received rather well (see CinemaBlend's A Simple Favor review). Only time will tell if ends up being similarly expensive, especially since it's going to streaming rather than theaters. We'll find out when the sequel arrives May 1st, as part of the 2025 movie release list. And fans will surely e paying attention to if/when Lively and Reynolds appear in public together again.