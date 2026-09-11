Hawaii Five-0 May Get The 'Ol Reboot (But Not In The Way I Would Have Guessed)

In the era of reboots and revivals, you never know what show or movie could get the treatment next. Sometimes these work, and sometimes they don't. Hawaii Five-O's actually struck lightning twice already. The procedural originally ran for 12 seasons from 1968 to 1980 on CBS for over 250 episodes, with its reboot, Hawaii Five-0, running for 10 seasons in the 2010s. Now it seems like Hawaii Five-0 may get the ‘ol reboot, but it’s not what I would have guessed.

No, Hawaii Five-0 is not getting another TV reboot, but is instead heading to the big screen. Spider-Man: Brand New Day''s currently in demand director Destin Daniel Cretton is attached to helm the reboot of the ‘70s action drama. Chris Bremner and Noah Oppenheimer will write the script, with Cretton producing. Paramount Pictures has not yet closed the deal, but it seems to be gaining momentum.

There have been previous attempts at a Hawaii Five-0 movie, with George Litto, the representative of late original series creator Leonard Freeman, leading said attempts. Lawsuits with CBS and rights issues eventually led to Hawaii Five-0 the series, which wasn’t a bad alternative. It seems like the ball might finally be rolling on a movie remake, though there's no telling what could be coming or who could be playing the iconic characters.

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I love Hawaii Five-0, and have been wishing so much that it would make a comeback. Of course, it only makes sense for the movie to be a reboot of the original series and not the reboot of my beloved more recent CBS series, even though they’re basically the same thing. Now we just need some follow-through from Paramount.

Meanwhile, Hawaii Five-0 still remains a favorite among fans. The reboot, streaming with a Paramount+ subscription, may have ended six years ago, but the show is staying strong. So much so that fans have been in an uproar over Scott Caan starring in the new NCIS spinoff, NCIS: New York, as a different character and not Danny Williams, even after Five-0 crossed over with NCIS: LA. While it makes sense, as Caan wanted a fresh start, I can’t help but wonder what Danno would be up to after all this time.

Regardless, I'm excited about the prospect of a new movie. Hopefully, the retro theme song that still slaps is included, because I can’t imagine a Hawaii Five-O show or movie not including that incredible tune. More information on the movie should be announced soon, but it seems like it’s very possible fans haven’t seen the last of McDanno, no matter what iteration we get. We'll keep you posted.