The Great Season 3: What We Know About The Next Installment Of The Hulu Series

Huzzah! The Empress of Russia shall return with a third season!

After two seasons and some ridiculousness all around, The Great has won fans over on Hulu with its stellar comedy, lovely The Great cast, and amazing chemistry between its two leads. This show has gone on to be nominated for Primetime Emmy Awards and plenty of other great accolades, and is one of the best shows on Hulu .

But with Season 2 released in 2021, one can only wonder what to expect from The Great Season 3 after waiting for so long. Worry not, dear readers, as we have a couple of quick things that we know about the upcoming season that you might just want to know before we get to see whatever ridiculousness the Empress gets into next time.

There Will Be Ten Episodes In Season 3 Of The Great

According to the official renewal announcement that was released back in January 2022, the third season of The Great will return to Hulu with ten episodes. This would continue the trend for the show over its past two seasons where there have been ten episodes each, so it’s not that surprising to hear that the third season will also return with ten episodes.

So much happened in just ten episodes that it was almost impossible to keep up with The Great Season 2 ending and all of the drama that transpired, so I can only imagine what on earth is going to happen next for these lovely royal, Russian folk.

Elle Fanning And Nicholas Hoult Will Return

It wouldn’t quite be The Great without its lead stars, and according to Deadline , both Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult will return as Catherine the Great and Peter III.

Both actors have been very active in Hollywood for many years and have abeen in so many movies and TV shows. Nicholas Hoult has been in movies such as Those Who Wish Me Dead and Mad Max: Fury Road, and has been in TV shows like Skins and Crossing Swords. He was even among the stars of some of the X-Men movies.

Elle Fanning’s most recent credits include being the lead actress in the Hulu miniseries, The Girl from Plainville, but she’s been in plenty of other roles like the Maleficent films, All The Bright Places, 20th Century Women and so many more, but it’s exciting to see her come back to this role that we love her in so much.

Elle Fanning shared her excitement over the third season, posting to Instagram regarding its renewal, captioning the video, “THIS CALLS FOR A BIG HUZZAH! We’ll be returning for a season 3!!!”

It hasn’t been confirmed who else from the main cast is set to return, but hopefully we can expect some of the same familiar faces we have grown to love and care for over the last two seasons.

As Of July 2022, Season 3 was Being Filmed

With the main stars set and ten episodes ordered, it would only make sense that The Great would begin filming. And according to Elle Fanning’s Instagram, it is was in production and filming as of July 2022.

When commenting on her Instagram, about her recent Primetime Emmy nomination back in July, Fanning confirmed that they were filming the third season of the show, saying that her partner in comedy, Hoult, broke the news to her while they were among the cast and crew.

Whether production is still happening as of writing this in September 2022 is unknown, but it’s good to know that they were indeed filming the show back in July and hopefully, that means a release for Season 3 might come sooner rather than later.

Season 3 For Catherine And Peter Might Just Be A “Nightmare” According To Showrunner Tony McNamara

When the ending of Season 2 first premiered in November 2021 (with the rest of the show, as Hulu does), the showrunner of The Great teased that Season 3 for both Catherine and Peter might end up being a nightmare.

If you can recall from the ending of Season 2, Catherine and Peter were often at each other’s necks despite Catherine being pregnant with his child, and once the child is born, she starts to grow a soft spot for Peter. However, she later finds out that Peter also had sex with Catherine’s mother – and ended up pushing the woman out of a window, killing her.

That resulted in Catherine planning to kill Peter, but at the very end of the finale, she realizes she can’t do it and decides to let him live, because a part of her does still care for him as much as she hates to admit it.

The showrunner was quick to say in an interview with TV Line that because Catherine has already come to the realization that she does need Peter in her life, that’s where the complications begin to start, because they have such vastly different values and ways of living.

Once they’re actually in the process of trying to bring up a kid, and their values are so different and the way they view the world is so different, it’s probably going to be a nightmare.

To be honest, The Great is an occasionally true story and I’m not expecting to see anything that’s very historically accurate, but the continuation of the tense relationship between Catherine and Peter is something I can always get behind and I can’t wait to see the chaos that Season 3 brings.

There hasn’t been any announcements yet as to when Season 3 is going to premiere. I don’t expect it to be on any 2022 TV premiere schedule, but if for some reason it did end up dropping in late 2022, I would not complain.

However, since filming was happening in July 2022, it seems more likely that it'll arrive at some point in 2023. Maybe if we’re lucky, we’ll get a release in 2022. But nothing's been confirmed, so all we can do is wait and see.

I can only imagine what is going to happen in Season 3 of The Great and I’m sure you’re just as excited as I am for the next adventures of the Empress that changed the country of Russia forever. Now I must remain patient – which is a hard thing to do when you love this show as much as I do.