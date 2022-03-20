Which Final Destination Kills Have Actually Happened IRL? The Injury Counts Are Gruesome

You may think there is absolutely no way that every death scene in the Final Destination films could actually happen in real life. Well, you may be surprised to learn a lot of the movie's kills are based on real-life injuries. With Final Destination’s 22nd anniversary coming our way, one of LA’s leading personal injury law firms confirmed which of the franchise’s kills have actually injured people in real life. The data discovered is pretty gruesome.

Downtown LA Law is a multilingual law firm operating in California that specializes in accidents or injury cases from car accidents to slips and falls. Recently the firm compiled some real-life information about accidents that have also made an appearance in the film franchise. This law firm has tracked every type of death from each of the five movies in the Final Destination franchise to compare actual injury data from last year. The ten most common movie injuries and the number of real-life occurrences include ladders, fences, escalators, and a number of others.

Based on analyzing data from more than 300,000 ER visits and the five movies, the most notable most common Final Destination injury would be those sustained from a ladder followed by those from scaling a fence or weight training. No reason to cancel your tanning salon appointment as tanning bed injuries were the least frequent injury. I’m surprised that logs crashing through a windshield didn't make this list! Take a look.

Ladder-related injury (Final Destination 2 - eye gouged out by a falling fire escape ladder) - 4,162

Scaling/moving fences (Final Destination 5 - cut in half by a metal fence) - 2,121

Lifting weights (Final Destination 3 - crushed by weights) - 930

Scolded with oil - (Final Destination 5 - oil truck spill) - 335

Lawn Mower accidents - (The Final Destination - rock shot through eye socket by a lawn mower) - 229

Escalator malfunctions/trips (The Final Destination - caught in escalator gears) - 211

Shot with a nail gun (Final Destination 3 - shot by a nail gun) - 160

Roller coasters accidents (Final Destination 3 - roller coaster crash) - 14

Barbecue burns (Final Destination 2 - barbecue explosion) - 10

Tanning bed burns (Final Destination 3 - tanning bed set on fire) - 1

Farid Yaghoubtil, Senior Trial Attorney at Downtown L.A. Law Group, says to look no further than the Final Destination films if you want a glimpse at some of the crazy ways people get injured. Yaghoubtil was also surprised at how creative the flicks were for each of their death scenes -- as well as very true to real life.

When looking for film franchises which highlight the wacky and strange ways people can get injured, you don’t need to look any further than Final Destination. Delving into the deaths across the entirety of the franchise though, even I was surprised at just how creative and imaginative the teams working on the films had been. The purpose of the research was to establish how, even though a lot of the casualties in the films are very strange, being injured is something that can happen at any time, and can also happen in extremely unusual circumstances. Looking at the NEISS data, this is certainly true - our hope is that the research will remind people to take care of themselves in every situation.

Nearing its 22nd anniversary this year, the Final Destination horror franchise is about a group of teenagers who survived freak accidents after having premonitions about their deaths, allowing them to “cheat death.” However, they soon learn that Death is inescapable and they get killed in strange and unpredictable ways. If you haven't seen the kills before, there's no need to imagine every death scene, as the Internet has compiled them for you. Take a look.

Looks like Death may not be too far away as it was announced that a reboot of the Final Destination franchise has been in the works for a while. A possible plot was revealed, noting the new upcoming film could be focusing on the people who deal with death on the front lines every day. Does this mean we can expect a return for more ladder-related injuries or barbecue burns? Guess we’ll have to wait and see!

My premonition tells me The Final Destination reboot franchise would bring young adults racing to their seats and running for their lives after! To be caught up by that point, you can watch the first two Final Destination films on Tubi and the rest of the movies on Netflix.