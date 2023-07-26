Why Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Aniston And Other Major A-Listers Allegedly Aren't On The Picket Line Amid Actors Strike

The actors joined the writers on strike this month when SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood studios failed to reach a deal for their contract renewal. The strike means a nearly complete cease in production activities as well as promotional ventures by members of the guild. Many actors hit the picket lines, expressing their desire for better wages and supporting other issues like provisions on A.I. Though many notable faces have yet to grab signs, like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Aniston. It now seems there may be a specific reason for that.

Considering Daniel Radcliffe was seen picketing and the Shameless cast reunited for the cause, it's fair to wonder why a number of heavy hitters aren't on the front line. Several alleged reasons for that have been swirling as of late. However, one SAG member says this is because their presence probably wouldn't be beneficial for the organization's efforts. The individual told Variety:

It’s not necessarily to our advantage for the people who are the most successful, wealthy and visible to be taking up space right now. We already have a perception problem where people say, ‘These are just a bunch of rich actors.’ Those stars don’t work for scale pay; they don’t need the protection of a better contract. If Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston show up, they look like they’re crying poor.

Apparently, this aspect of the strike has more to do with optics, as organizers want the emphasis on those who aren't part of Hollywood's 1%. The majority of SAG's members aren't at the top of the call sheet and don't have deals like Tom Cruise, who earned millions from Top Gun: Maverick's success. Many of the actors have to work other jobs to get by and have talked about not being able to afford their healthcare. Members are hoping the new contract with the studios will change that, and reflect the changing industry and streaming age.

A-lister support does draw attention to the strike, though, as public awareness and support would theoretically help the goals of the union to be met. However, there might be misconceptions about the strike. Some members of the general public may be tempted to think that already-wealthy actors are seeking to get paid more. Yet much of the emphasis has been on those who are barely getting by, it seems. Like the SAG member says, too much of a movie star presence on the picket line may lead to confusion over who would be most impacted if SAG doesn't get the terms it desires.

Stars who haven’t been on picket lines themselves have shown their support in other ways, though. George Clooney put out a statement this month in support of his fellow actors, and Dwayne Johnson made an unprecedented donation to SAG-AFTRA to support the union. Social media has also been used as tool for speaking out. Ellen Pompeo took a jab at Netflix on Instagram, while Leonardo DiCaprio shared a post to signify his solidarity.

As of right now, it's hard to say just how long this situation might continue. Major stars -- whether they're picketing or not - though, all seem to be in agreement about wanting fair deals. We'll have to wait and see how this all pans out but, in the meantime, keep an eye out for updates regarding the 2023 WGA Writers strike and SAG-AFTRA strike.