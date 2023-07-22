See How Jeremy Allen White And The Cast Of Shameless Reunited For The SAG-AFTRA Strike

Shameless may have ended over two years ago but the Gallagher family and their friends are still tight. This was proven once again as the cast of Shameless , including Jeremy Allen White, got together to walk on the SAG-AFTRA picket lines together as the writers' and actors' strikes continue.

While Jeremy Allen White , who played Lip, was the only Gallagher sibling pictured, many other beloved members of one of Showtime’s best series were standing alongside him. The actress behind Veronica, Shanola Hampton posted the Instagram photo below which shows the ensemble standing together with their picket signs. The aforementioned two actors were joined by Hampton’s on-screen hubby Steve Howey, Mickey Milkovich himself Noel Fisher and his real-life partner Layla Alizada. Also joining them was Isidora Goreshter, who played Svetlana, and Zach McGowan who is the man behind Jody. You can check out the fun photo for yourself here:

Seeing all these actors together made for quite the walk down memory lane. On top of seeing six actors from the show altogether, there was even more Shameless love in the likes on Hampton’s post. Even though they weren’t there, Cameron Monaghan, who played Ian, and Debbie herself, Emma Kenney, showed their support for the post by hitting that little heart.

A few of the other folks on the picket lines with Hampton posted about the Shameless reunion too. Notably, Isidora Goreshter wrote a candid message about how she got her SAG card by being a background actor, and how she lost her health insurance two months before she gave birth because of the contract requirements at the time. As the WGA strike and actor’s strike continue, more and more people are sharing stories like hers and are being seen out on the picket lines with former castmates.

Goreshter also posted two months ago about another Shameless reunion, where she got together with Monaghan, Hampton, Howey and Ethan Cutkosky, who played Carl. Really, these posts just go to show how much this dramedy meant to these actors, and how tight they all are to this day.

As this beloved cast takes on other projects, like White's gigantic hit The Bear or Kenney's The Conners, which William H. Macy happened to guest star on too, it's always nice to see that they still love their Shameless family.

Along with the Shameless cast getting together on the picket lines, various other shows have had mini-reunions during the strike. For example, Jon Cryer and April Bowlby had a Two and a Half Men reunion while out striking , and various other casts of current shows like How I Met Your Father have also been seen out and about supporting SAG-AFTRA and the WGA.