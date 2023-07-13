Why Does Mission: Impossible’s Rebecca Ferguson Wear An Eyepatch In Dead Reckoning Part One? The Reason Is Probably Not What You’d Guess

One of my favorite Hollywood behind-the-scenes stories involves Marlon Brando wearing a champagne ice bucket on his head during one scene in the ill-fated 1996 production of The Island of Dr. Moreau. In the realm of big-budget movies, we often assume that every detail is meticulously planned and has a purpose. However, Brando's bucket had a simple explanation: he saw it on set, put it on his head, and refused to take it off. Interestingly, Mission:Impossible actress Rebecca Ferguson has a similar story behind her character's use of an eyepatch in Dead Reckoning Part One, and the practical reason for the eyewear is far from what you would probably guess.

In the world of cinema, and especially action movies , it's not uncommon for actors to sport unique accessories or don unconventional costumes to enhance their characters. These additions can add intrigue and a distinct look, especially for antagonists. In an interview with Hey U Guys , the Ilsa Faust actress shared the practical reason behind her M:I character's eyepatch. Humorously, she revealed:

You'd think that the reason for the eyepatch is a cool one. It is not, alas... It's because I can't fucking wink. [Christopher McQuarrie] lined up the shot, I took [the gun], I was ready, I was breathing, and he goes, 'Now close your eye.' And I went [struggles to close one eye], And he went, 'Now, close the one eye... Ok, other shot, other angle. Close the eye!' [Struggles to close one eye] 'Can we get an eyepatch? Anyone?' There's nothing more to it than that.

The incident is a prime example of unforeseen challenges that can arise during a film shoot. Perhaps no one anticipated Rebecca's difficulty in closing just one eye, but a quick solution became necessary with the scene ready to be filmed. And according to the Doctor Sleep actress's costar, Simon Pegg, that’s par for the course regarding the popular spy series. In the same interview, he added:

But out of circumstances, beautiful things are born. That's 'Mission' all the way ... We hit an obstacle, we pivot, and the pivot always makes it better.

Despite her inability to blink, it hasn't stopped the Dune star from becoming a fashion icon . During the world tour premieres of Mission: Impossible 7 (which included Tom Cruise flying to four cities in 24 hours ) Rebecca Ferguson, alongside the rest of the talented cast , made stunning style statements. She opted for an extravagant white ensemble for the London premiere instead of the typical dark attire. Rocking a remarkable Vivienne Westwood Spring 2023 gown from their bridal collection, she captured everyone's attention with her impeccable fashion sense. Who needs to be able to close one eye at a time when they can make such a remarkable fashion statement?

The first half of Ethan Hunt and Cruise's final installment in the franchise is now showing in theaters. While CinemaBlend's Eric Eisenberg found it less than satisfying , critical reception has been very positive, with a current Rotten Tomatoes score of 96% after 272 reviews. So, take your own time to watch it and witness Ferguson's exceptional eyepatch use for yourself to form your own opinion.