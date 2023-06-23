While Pom Klementieff Was Fashion Goals At M:I 7 London Premiere, What I'm Really Obsessed With Is Rebecca Ferguson Literally Dripping Pearls

The women of the Mission: Impossible franchise are not only action heroes, but fashion icons, as they’ve been proving this over and over again at the various premieres for the seventh M:I film Dead Reckoning Part One . While Hayley Atwell’s dress was the subject of our attention at the Rome premiere, in London I couldn’t keep my eyes off Pom Klementieff’s edgy mini-dress and Rebecca Ferguson’s gown that was literally dripping pearls.

Pom Klementieff Was Fashion Goals In Her Prada Mini Dress

Pom Klementieff rocked a Prada mini dress and Cartier jewels, per her Instagram , and she was looking edgy and stunning. The outfit matched the rest of the cast’s black fits, however, her ensemble felt a little extra punk rock, check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

I say punk rock because the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 star was rocking a pixie cut that was giving Y2K edge with her mini dress that featured an open back and a gorgeous bow detail. To top it all off, she had a fab smoky eye and some epic silver sparkly heels.

Of all the black looks for worn during the M:I 7 London premiere, Klementieff’s was a real highlight. However, it was Rebecca Ferguson’s white gown that had my jaw on the floor.

I’m Obsessed With Rebecca Ferguson’s Gown That’s Dripping Pearls

Rebecca Ferguson , unlike the rest of the Mission: Impossible 7 cast , didn’t wear a dark color, but opted for an opulent white look instead. According to Red Carpet Fashion News , the Dune star rocked a Vivienne Westwood Spring 2023 gown from their bridal collection, and I’m obsessed. Check it out:

(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

This look is everything. It feels like one of those gorgeous dresses you see on marble statues in Athens or Rome, and the pearls draped around her chest and falling off her shoulders make the entire ensemble so regal. Complimenting the outfit, Ferguson’s hair was slicked back, with a few wispy pieces, which fit perfectly with the pearls that were flowing through her look.

I know Dune: Part Two is slated for later on the 2023 movie schedule , but this outfit kind of reminded me of the intricate outfits draped on Lady Jessica at the beginning of the first sci-fi movie. However, we’re not here to talk about Dune, we’re here to talk about Mission: Impossible.

Honestly, The Whole Mission: Impossible 7 Cast Was Dressed To Impress

Overall, the entire Mission: Impossible cast was looking classy for Dead Reckoning’s London premiere. Check them out:

(Image credit: Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Along with Pom Klementieff and Rebecca Ferguson, Hayley Atwell also looked stunning in a balloon-like black dress. As for the men, they were all wearing wonderful suits, but Simon Pegg had my favorite fit out of the group with his suit that featured pink flower details.

While we’ve seen Hayley Atwell and Tom Crusie photographed on the red carpet , it was so nice to see the entire ensemble together, and looking fantastic. Although, the real highlights of the night were Pom Klementieff’s mini dress, and Rebeca Ferguson’s pearly (literally) white gown.

To see these two women and the rest of the Dead Reckoning cast on the big screen, you can check out Mission: Impossible 7 in theaters starting on July 12.