Rumors Are Swirling That Ariana Grande Is Lip Syncing Over Kristin Chenoweth’s Voice For Wicked, And The Broadway Legend Has A Take

Ariana Grande is currently channeling Glinda the Good Witch in London on the set of the upcoming Wicked movie. Along with the first official looks at Glinda and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba being revealed , some set photos and videos were also leaked last month, including a clip of Grande allegedly lip-syncing to opening number “No One Mourns The Wicked.” As a result, rumors are swirling that the singer is apparently utilizing the pipes of her famous predecessor in the role, Kristin Chenoweth, for her turn. Now, Chenoweth has provided a take of her own.

It was a video (shared with ET ) in April that showed off Ariana Grande in a gorgeous pink dress performing a scene that has led to some speculation that perhaps the pop singer was lip syncing over the original recording sung by Kristin Chenoweth. While Grande does look like she is in fact lip-syncing, a common occurrence on movie musicals, Chenoweth cleared the air on about who’s voice is whose with these words:

I cracked up because I have heard it and I knew it was her, and I was like, 'Why did they think that's me?' We are very similar and we have been her whole life, and then when we talk on the phone we sound like dolphins. I know that she has been diligently working on that vocal and she can sing anything, and I'm so proud of her.

Kristin Chenoweth responded to rumors while speaking to ET at the 5th annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Beverly Hills. She and Ariana Grande both can tap into very high registers, as music enthusiasts likely know. If you’ve ever Grande do a whistle note, the highest register of the human voice, the similarities, may not be all that surprising. What likely threw people off is the shear sound of the pop singer belting out a number Chenoweth is widely known for recording as part of the OG Wicked cast. It basically sounds like Grande is literally just killing those notes in “No One Mourns The Wicked” much to the disbelief of fans.

As a longtime fan of the musical myself, who wore out the original cast recording CD (remember CDs?), I can confirm that I hear the parallels. However, that’s not the cast recording -- that’s the "Thank U, Next" singer's take on Glinda! The leaked video sounds so incredible that it makes me want to bawl. I’ll admit that I’ve been a bit reluctant about the singer taking up the role, simply because I’m worried I will only see the star herself rather than Glinda, but the set video has me changing my mind.

Kristin Chenoweth has been a vocal supporter of Ariana Grande as Glinda for longer than one could imagine. The beloved theater vet actually met the singer while she was on Broadway playing the role in 2003 and a ten-year-old Grande and her grandmother came backstage to meet her. During the run-in, Grande sang for Chenoweth, and the Wicked icon apparently gave her a replica wand from the show and told her to “follow your passion.”

The Four Christmases alum previously shared that she “did cry” when her predecessor got the role , especially because of how full circle the whole thing is. The singers have remained in touch for years and worked together back in 2016 for Hairspray Live along with Chenoweth coming on The Voice as a guest coach for Ariana Grande’s team when she hosted. But, as you can imagine, the role had some stiff competition, as Chenoweth’s Schmigadoon! co-star Dove Cameron even missed out on the role . Still, Grande is a strong fit for the role and, like Chenoweth, I'm confident that she has the vocals to pull it off.