Forget Wicked Popcorn Buckets, Another Limited Edition Collectible Almost Caused A Brawl

If you thought the excitement over limited-edition popcorn buckets—like the unforgettable NSFW Dune 2 buckets or the hilariously lewd Deadpool 3 bucket —was wild, think again. A new must-have collectible tied to the 2024 movie schedule has arrived, and it’s already stirring up chaos in stores. This time, the frenzy isn’t over tickets, action figures, or exclusive merch. Instead, it's all about Stanley Cups, particularly a new collection inspired by the upcoming Wicked movie . Seriously, these things are so sought after it almost resulted in a brawl.

On October 13th, Target launched a limited-edition Wicked-themed Stanley Cup collection, quickly creating chaos. In one viral TikTok video, a user described how “people went crazy” and claimed there was “nearly a brawl” over the release. The Glinda pink and Elphaba green Stanley cups created a frenzy, with shoppers scrambling for them as if they were the last treasures of Oz.

In the video, shoppers can be seen darting through the aisles, frantically searching for the limited-edition display. As fans rushed to grab the prized cups, things got heated. One shopper reported that another person tried to snatch a cup from her child’s hands. “Did somebody grab something out of your hand? Because they tried to grab something out of my child’s hand,” she says in the now-viral clip.

In the same TikTok, a young man shared that someone attempted to rip a cup from his hand mid-sprint while another woman proudly showed off her haul—three Glinda pinks and one Elphaba green. As the shelves emptied, with the green variety quickly disappearing, some shoppers managed to snag a few of the final pink cups, leaving latecomers in disbelief at the empty display.

TikTok viewers were equally stunned by the madness. One commenter wrote:

It’s… a cup.

Another poster couldn’t get over how many one family needs, saying they would help out their fellow Wicked/Stanley fans. They pointed out:

Having so many in your cart is insane. I would take them out just to pass them to other people.

One commenter admits they’re somewhat embarrassed to have one of the tumblers from the highly sought-after brand. They confessed:

I get so embarrassed now with my 1 Stanley, I don’t want ppl to think I’m one of the crazy ones 😅

The frenzy over the cups is like all trends and will surely fizzle out. According to one TikTok user, just like with every other trend, these cups are doomed for flea market shelves:

can't wait to see these at thrift stores in a year.

Despite the seemingly ordinary nature of the product, the Stanley tumblers have developed a cult-like following. And this Wicked-themed release, coinciding with the film’s high-profile upcoming release on November 22nd, sent that fandom into overdrive.

For those who missed out on the in-store madness, Target still offers the tumblers online—if you can get them before they sell out. The 40-ounce Stanley Quencher is priced at $55, while the 20-ounce version costs $35. But act fast because if history tells us anything, these cups won’t be around for long.

Of course, if you cannot get your hands on one of the movie-themed cups, fret not—there are other collectibles from the upcoming flick. While the Wicked Popcorn bucket won't be on SNL due to a, let's call it questionable, design–they’re still stunning.