Wicked’s Popcorn Buckets Won’t Make It Onto SNL, But They’re Absolutely Gorgeous

The latest accessory to have with you to watch 2024 movie releases in your local theater is movie-themed popcorn buckets. They’ve become a viral sensation ever since Dune 2 ’s popcorn bucket looked very much like a sex toy . While Wicked’s new popcorn bucket isn’t NSFW enough to become an SNL sketch, they still look absolutely gorgeous.

Who would have thought that a popcorn bucket could end up looking so…kinky? The Dune 2 sex toy-looking Sandworm popcorn bucket went so viral that it led the Deadpool and Wolverine popcorn buckets to create their own lewd version . Even SNL was inspired by Dune 2’s sexually suggestive movie theater accessory that they made a digital sketch of two high schoolers losing their virginity to that particular bucket!

Well, Regal Cinemas came up with their own popcorn bucket for the upcoming movie musical Wicked . While these new buckets don’t exactly scream NSFW to become an SNL sketch, they still look absolutely gorgeous:

The possibilities are endless. Get your tickets for #WickedMovie today, playing at Regal November 22. #RegalMovies 🎟️: https://t.co/xwTn65To2A pic.twitter.com/2MN6ho6GkKOctober 9, 2024

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a popcorn bucket look so beautiful. They deserve to go viral based on the artistry to make them look so magnificent. Based on Regal Cinemas' promotional photos, there’s a Glinda tumbler with a topper resembling The Good Witch of the North. Next to that one is an Elphaba tin that radiates with green and gold.

There’s also a reverse set with an Elphaba tumbler and topper and a Glinda bucket. The one I’m most impressed with is the lantern popcorn container with gold-colored frames and the figures of Glinda and Elphaba walking hand in hand. Bringing this Wicked-themed popcorn bucket with you to see the new movie will truly make you feel like an Oz resident.

Seeing how beautiful the Wicked-themed popcorn bucket looks proves that you don’t need to stick your hand in an NSFW-type popcorn bucket to make it visually appealing. There have been a lot of epic-looking popcorn buckets that resemble the latest movies. For example, there was a cool Beetlejuice 2 Sandworm bucket that wasn’t suggestive . There’s also the chilling Terrifier 3 popcorn bucket if you want Art the Clown to sit on your lap. We can’t forget about the epic Gladiator 2 bucket that wears Maximus Decimus Meridius’ helmet. Every popcorn bucket created for moviegoers astounds me with curiosity to see what other designs companies can come up with for upcoming movies. If only we had this around when Barbenheimer was out.

The new Wicked popcorn bucket isn’t exactly funny or NSFW to become a future SNL one day, but I still think it’s gorgeous enough to look at. Whether you’re Team Glinda or Team Elphaba, holding the Wicked-themed bucket while watching the two witches sing tunes will make you feel magical yourself. The long-awaited musical movie will be ready for you to summon tickets for when it hits theaters on November 22nd.