Wicked’s Jonathan Bailey Teases ‘Tonal Shift’ Of The Second Movie

Awards Season is in full effect, with the Golden Globe Awards handing out trophies for various titles including Wicked. Fans are eager to see how that acclaimed movie does at the Oscars, and if it joins the ranks of musicals that have won Best Picture. But the sequel For Good is arriving this November, and actor Jonathan Bailey recently teased the "tonal shift" of the second movie.

What we know about Wicked: For Good is fairly substantial, especially for fans of the Broadway musical like myself. The cast of Wicked will get to play wildly different version of their characters, thanks to the time jump that typically happens during the show's intermission. Bailey spoke to IndieWire about this change, especially for Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba. In his words:

I’m really excited for the tonal shift. The world gets heavier and more complicated and there’s just that pumping sense of hope and joy and resilience and all the things that we love about Elphaba’s journey that I can’t wait for.

Is it November yet? It looks like fans are in for a tough wait before Wicked: For Good hits theaters, and completes the beloved story for the big screen. And the Bridgerton actor is clearly a fan of where Cynthia Erivo is able to bring the movie's protagonist in the latter half of her story. Excuse me while I go re-watch the first movie for the twelfth time.

Rather than an offbeat musical, Wicked is a global sensation that folks know backwards and forwards. The time jump complicates all the character's relationships, and they go from students to adults. And for Elphaba, that usually means years of flying around Oz saving animals from The Wizard.

Despite how much we know, there are countless questions about Wicked: For Good. Moviegoers are curious about the two new songs that'll be debuting, and how many Wizard of Oz connections will be present. Broadway superfans like myself are concerned about the song "The Wicked Witch of The East" finally getting its due after being noticeably missing from the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Jonathan Bailey's Fiyero is in the middle of a love triangle throughout Wicked, which allows him to share scenes with both Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. All of the characters have interesting storylines throughout the second half of the stage musical, and it should be thrilling to see it on the big screen. And since Jon M. Chu filmed both Wicked movies at the same time, the cast got to really immerse themselves in the world of Oz.

All will be revealed when Wicked: For Good hits heaters on November 21st. While we not-so-patiently wait (and listen to the soundtrack), check out the 2025 movie release dates.