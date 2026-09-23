Roseanne Barr Drops 13 F-Bombs In Response To Former Co-Star Michael Fishman's Comments
Suffice to say the former sitcom star didn't hold back.
It’s been eight years since Roseanne Barr’s return to broadcast TV completely imploded, and the events that led up to and came after her firing from ABC will likely follow her for the rest of her career. Though she kept that convo going herself in the years that followed, and still thinks Sara Gilbert stabbed her in the back by not defending her, she’s mostly moved on to other things, and has goals of getting another network sitcom going. Then, in August 2026, her former co-star Michael Fishman spoke out.
Fishman, who has long remained largely out of the Hollywood spotlight, was responding to what he called “daily” messages and posts defending Barr and deriding those who went on to develop and star in The Conners without her. He essentially shared his opinion that she has racially biased views, among several other comments, and as one might imagine, she did not take kindly to it. In fact, she used no less than 13 F-bombs when addressing his comments as she guested on the podcast Can’t Be Censored.
The conversation certainly didn’t end there, however. As she was asked for her take on what he said about her, she went off:
Roseanne Barr was fired from ABC after tweeting about Barack Obama's former Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett, saying that she was the reproductive result of "the muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes." In the onslaught of bigotry accusations that followed, Barr said she begged ABC to not cancel the show, and defended herself by saying she was on sleeping medication and generally thought Jarrett looked like one of the sci-fi movie's characters, without race being an issue. She's remained steadfast with that defense.
Continuing her thoughts aimed directly at Michael Fishman, Barr said he's the one who's prejudiced, and accused him of not knowing enough about world politics to properly address her viewpoints. In her words:
She took a brief conversational detour to address the Muslim Brotherhood and other non-domestic political topics, dropping one more F-bomb in there before putting the focus back on her former TV son, taking responsibility for making sure ABC kept him in the show for the 2018 revival. As she put it:
The podcast conversation continued circling around the controversy that got her fired, and whether she thinks it'll ever go away as she attempts to get other projects off the ground. Her latest idea for a show is a project she wants to call Better Than Roseanne. She also talked a few years back about a Sopranos-esque comedy project centering on a farmer who saves America.
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Despite his views on Roseanne Barr herself, Michael Fishman remains proud of Roseanne the series, and spoke in 2025 about how it was a forerunner in addressing LGBTQ+ topics within network TV comedies. And despite anything that's happened off-the-screen, the O.G. sitcom remains groundbreaking and unrepeatable for its often unwavering take on blue-collar workers and middle-class living. (It wavered pretty big with that whole lottery season, but still.)
All 10 seasons of Roseanne can be streamed in full via Peacock subscription.
Nick is a Cajun Country native and an Assistant Managing Editor with a focus on TV and features. His humble origin story with CinemaBlend began all the way back in the pre-streaming era, circa 2009, as a freelancing DVD reviewer and TV recapper. Nick leapfrogged over to the small screen to cover more and more television news and interviews, eventually taking over the section for the current era and covering topics like Yellowstone, The Walking Dead and horror. Born in Louisiana and currently living in Texas — Who Dat Nation over America’s Team all day, all night — Nick spent several years in the hospitality industry, and also worked as a 911 operator. If you ever happened to hear his music or read his comics/short stories, you have his sympathy.
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