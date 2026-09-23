Roseanne Barr Drops 13 F-Bombs In Response To Former Co-Star Michael Fishman's Comments

It’s been eight years since Roseanne Barr’s return to broadcast TV completely imploded, and the events that led up to and came after her firing from ABC will likely follow her for the rest of her career. Though she kept that convo going herself in the years that followed, and still thinks Sara Gilbert stabbed her in the back by not defending her, she’s mostly moved on to other things, and has goals of getting another network sitcom going. Then, in August 2026, her former co-star Michael Fishman spoke out.

Fishman, who has long remained largely out of the Hollywood spotlight, was responding to what he called “daily” messages and posts defending Barr and deriding those who went on to develop and star in The Conners without her. He essentially shared his opinion that she has racially biased views, among several other comments, and as one might imagine, she did not take kindly to it. In fact, she used no less than 13 F-bombs when addressing his comments as she guested on the podcast Can’t Be Censored.

Ugh. I’d rather not.

The conversation certainly didn’t end there, however. As she was asked for her take on what he said about her, she went off:

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He fucking doesn’t even know what I fucking said even though I’ve explained it 10,000 times for nine years on the Internet. He hasn’t even taken the time to listen to what I say because he is a bigot, a brainwashed bigot, and when he asked me to explain it to him after I’d already explained it 9,000 times, I told him, ‘Let me explain this to you, Michael. Go and fuck yourself, and stay fucked until the day you die. Don’t fucking put my name in your fucking mouth. Shut the fuck up.'

Roseanne Barr was fired from ABC after tweeting about Barack Obama's former Senior Advisor Valerie Jarrett, saying that she was the reproductive result of "the muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes." In the onslaught of bigotry accusations that followed, Barr said she begged ABC to not cancel the show, and defended herself by saying she was on sleeping medication and generally thought Jarrett looked like one of the sci-fi movie's characters, without race being an issue. She's remained steadfast with that defense.

(Image credit: ABC)

Continuing her thoughts aimed directly at Michael Fishman, Barr said he's the one who's prejudiced, and accused him of not knowing enough about world politics to properly address her viewpoints. In her words:

'You are an ignoramus and a bigot, and you have no idea what i said, because it contradicts the democratic party platform that you have had shoved down your throat and up your ass. And so just fuck you. You have no geopolitical context whatsoever to discuss what I said.'

She took a brief conversational detour to address the Muslim Brotherhood and other non-domestic political topics, dropping one more F-bomb in there before putting the focus back on her former TV son, taking responsibility for making sure ABC kept him in the show for the 2018 revival. As she put it:

Go fuck yourself, you little fucking worm. And I’m glad they fired you, because I was the only reason you were ever on that show. They wanted to get rid of you for the reboot and I made them take you back. Fuck you, you little fuckin’ putz.

The podcast conversation continued circling around the controversy that got her fired, and whether she thinks it'll ever go away as she attempts to get other projects off the ground. Her latest idea for a show is a project she wants to call Better Than Roseanne. She also talked a few years back about a Sopranos-esque comedy project centering on a farmer who saves America.

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Despite his views on Roseanne Barr herself, Michael Fishman remains proud of Roseanne the series, and spoke in 2025 about how it was a forerunner in addressing LGBTQ+ topics within network TV comedies. And despite anything that's happened off-the-screen, the O.G. sitcom remains groundbreaking and unrepeatable for its often unwavering take on blue-collar workers and middle-class living. (It wavered pretty big with that whole lottery season, but still.)

All 10 seasons of Roseanne can be streamed in full via Peacock subscription.