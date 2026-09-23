Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Simpson And More Reacted To Rita Wilson Getting A Massive Back Tattoo Matching Son Chet Hanks’

When it comes to children of celebrities, it's natural for them to take cues from their famous parents, yet Rita Wilson just did the opposite. Known for her her sweet birthday tributes and lovely social media messages, Wilson just surprised me by revealing she got a big back tattoo to match that of her son, Chet Hanks. As surprising as the ink is, I'm loving it, and I'm not the only one. Reese Witherspoon, Jessica Simpson, and more are sharing their reactions as well.

Wilson recently took to Instagram to promote her new song, "Stranger with Age" (which can be found anywhere you listen to music). It was in the massive slideshow that she Wilson revealed her massive tattoo. She also included an empowering caption with the post: “STRANGER WITH AGE? Who? Me? I’m lovin’ it! Who else is stranger with age?” You can check it out below:

A post shared by Rita Wilson (@ritawilson) A photo posted by on

For clarity, Chet is Wilson’s first son with Tom Hanks, and they also share son Truman. Additionally, the Sleepless in Seattle alum is stepmother to Hanks' children, Colin and Elizabeth, from his first marriage. This is a certainly a striking move from Wilson, but she seems to be loving it. Chet has yet to comment on the tattoo, as of this writing. Still, this represents another sweet piece of connective tissue between him and one of his parents, from whom he's received acting advice .

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Given how open Hanks has been about being the son of celebrities as big as Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks, I’d love to hear his thoughts on this ink. Of course, I'd also like to know how the Saving Private Ryan star feels about the tat as well. In the meantime, though, a number of stars who expressed their approval. Check out some of the best reactions down below:

Reese Witherspoon - Love this ! 🤗

- Love this ! 🤗 Jessica Simpson - Beautiful ❤️

- Beautiful ❤️ Brandi Carlile - What an absolute boss 🔥❤️🙌

- What an absolute boss 🔥❤️🙌 Heather Dubrow - Love this !!!!

- Love this !!!! Julianne Moore - ❤️❤️❤️

It's so lovely to see Wilson's fellow actresses show support And celebrities aren’t the only ones obsessed with the tattoo. Fans in the comments have only gushed over the post, with one commenting, “Stranger with age, or just more comfortable taking off the mask and allowing your authentic self to be seen and shine without self criticism?” I'd like to think we can all agree that Wilson is embodying that sentiment for sure.

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Tattoos can have a number of meanings for different people and, on many occasions, celebrities open up about their own ink. Spouses Tom Holland and Zendaya having corresponding tattoos , as he has a "Z" and her a "T". And, going back to a parental-based example, Angelina Jolie's daughter, Shiloh, got a Gemini sign tattoo in her honor .

So tattoos are far more for than showy pieces of body art. They can also represent familial bonds, and Rita Wilson's ink encapsulates that notion perfectly. Here's hoping Chet Hanks provides his reaction soon.

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