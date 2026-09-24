A Crossword Quiz Dedicated Entirely To Songs From Animated Disney Movies
Think you know your Disney songs?
If you're anything like me, you love a catchy song in a Disney movie. For decades, Disney has delivered some of the absolute best animated movies, some of which are musicals. I decided to dedicate this week's movie quiz to some of the Disney animated musicals we know and love. Each clue in the crossword puzzle below is the title of a song from an animated Disney movie soundtrack. Your job is to guess the correct movie for each.
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Kelly put her life-long love of movies, TV and books to greater use when she joined CinemaBlend as a freelance TV news writer in 2006, and went on to serve as the site’s TV Editor before joining the staff full-time in 2011 and moving over to other roles at the site. At present, she’s an Assistant Managing Editor who spends much of her time brainstorming and editing features, analyzing site data, working with writers and editors on content planning and the workflow, and obsessing over the best movies and TV shows. She graduated from SUNY Cortland with BA in Communication Studies and a minor in Cinema Studies. When she isn't working, she's probably thinking about work, or reading (or listening to a book), and making sure her cats are living their absolute best feline lives.
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