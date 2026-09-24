That Time David Letterman And Jay Leno Got Into Late Night Monologue Wars

The 2026 TV schedule has already seen its fair share of late-night drama. Between Donald Trump’s ongoing battle with Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, late-night television has offered plenty of behind-the-scenes stories. But few people may remember the time David Letterman and Jay Leno got into an actual monologue war. Let's jump in our Wayback machines and break it down.

What Were The Late Night Wars And How Did Monologues Factor In?

The battle between Letterman and Leno is one of those show-business feuds with enough twists to fill several books, and conveniently, it has. The two comedians famously wound up on opposite sides of NBC’s succession battle after Johnny Carson announced he was leaving The Tonight Show. Leno got Carson’s chair, Letterman left NBC for CBS and the resulting competition became one of television’s great rivalries. Apparently, it got so intense that even the length of their opening monologues became part of the fight.

Letterman was winning early. In Bill Carter's The Late Shift: Letterman, Leno, & the Network Battle for the Night, Carter writes that The Late Show quickly rose to the top of late-night ratings, including among the younger viewers advertisers coveted. Even NBC executives were impressed by how easily Letterman adapted his act to 11:30. But one of the biggest changes happened right at the beginning of the show.

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Longtime Letterman producer Peter Lassally believed Dave had treated the monologue as an afterthought. At CBS, he suddenly started selling those jokes like a guy who knew exactly how good they were. Carter recounts what Lassally said, writing:

I mean, he committed to it. He had never committed to it before. And now he would just do a joke, stand there, and receive the laugh with a big, warm grin on his face. Well, that's something I have not seen him do before. Boy, did that excite me.

Lassally went on to describe Letterman as "a real performer, a confident performer putting it out there." Dave seemed newly liberated at CBS. Producer Robert Morton told Carter that Letterman had felt underappreciated during his NBC years, while his new network had made it very clear that it wanted him. Letterman himself admitted he was enjoying finally getting his shot at the earlier hour.

"Why were we on at 12:30 all those years?" Letterman said. Meanwhile, Leno had a problem. Carter describes the early ratings battle pretty brutally. Letterman regularly beat The Tonight Show, and Leno watched the comedian who had passed him during their early club days move ahead. So Leno responded in the most Jay Leno way imaginable: He worked harder. And he chose the monologue as his battleground.

But, according to the writer and those he interviewed, Leno saw a way, in his estimation, to win the time slot.

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(Image credit: Leno, Netfix)

Jay Leno Went To Work

Former Tonight Show writer Marvin Silbermintz recently told LateNighter that Leno's jokes were strategically designed to run "past Letterman's first commercial." Think about how perfectly '90s that plan is. You're watching Letterman. Dave goes to commercial. No phone demanding your attention, no YouTube rabbit hole sitting one click away. You have a remote. So you start channel surfing, and there’s Jay Leno still standing there telling jokes. If one of them lands, maybe you stay.

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Putting it simply, that's an absurdly tiny battlefield inside one of television's biggest rivalries, but it also makes perfect sense. These were two shows chasing the same audience every night, and viewers could defect with the press of a button.

The Letterman-Leno war involved networks, contracts, ratings, egos and the impossible job of following Johnny Carson. For a while, though, it could also come down to something beautifully simple: could Jay Leno keep telling jokes long enough for The Late Show to go to commercial break?

The modern late-night landscape is a much different playing field. The Late Late Show has ended. The Late Show is gone. For now, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and Late Night with Seth Meyers are among the last major network shows still carrying the torch, noticeably without any Letterman-Leno-style war between the two Jimmys.

But you have to wonder how much longer that torch keeps burning.