The Wild Way Arsenio Hall Intervened After Eddie Murphy And Coming To America’s Director Got Into A Fight: ‘I’m The Devil’
That's one way to calm down your friend.
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In the pantheon of great Eddie Murphy movies, and there are a lot of them, one of the absolute best has to be Coming to America. It’s a hilarious movie, and one of Murphy's favorites of his own work. But actually making it was no joke for Eddie Murphy, who had a famously fraught relationship with director John Landis, one that apparently could have doomed the movie, had it not been for co-star Arsenio Hall.
Hall recently spoke with Esquire about his recently published memoir, in which he relays the story about the battle between Eddie Murphy and John Landis. Hall says he was in a hotel room in New York, apparently preparing for a threesome with two lady friends, when he received a call from the President of Paramount Pictures, who needed Hall to play peacemaker. Hall explained…
It's somewhat surprising these two men found themselves here, considering Murphy had fought to get Landis hired to direct the movie. Following the tragic and fatal accident on the set of Twilight Zone: The Movie, Landis had had some trouble finding work. Since the two had worked together on Trading Places, Murphy wanted to help him out.Article continues below
Obviously a situation like this, where a film’s director and star are having issues, is bad news for any production. So understandably, the studio would want it dealt with immediately. It seems Arsenio was elected pacemaker, and despite his plans, he jumped in his car to go meet with Eddie, bringing with him something he hoped would mellow out the actor. Hall continued…
Murphy spoke with Rolling Stone about his altercation with Landis back in the ‘80s. While he says the two didn’t come to blows, they apparently did grab each other before Murphy stormed off. Hall attempted to get his friend to calm down by offering both alcohol and marijuana, despite the fact that Murphy never touched either substance. Hall said…
According to Hall, this wasn’t just a personality conflict. He said John Landis had decided to quit the movie as a result of what had happened. This obviously would have been a serious blow to the film and might have prevented it from ever being finished. Murphy was so upset that he tried alcohol for the first time in his life. Hall said...
Eddie Murphy has confirmed that this drink with Arsenio was the first alcohol he ever had. He apparently had more than one drink and ended up getting so sick that he never drank again.
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According to Hall, it was after getting intoxicated that Murph said he had to get the movie back on track, and while Hall doesn’t know exactly what happened after that, the two men put aside their differences and finished Coming to America. They would ultimately work together again on Beverly Hills Cop III as well.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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