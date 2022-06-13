Will Halloween Ends Actually End The Long-Running Slasher Property? Here’s What Jason Blum Says
By Corey Chichizola published
Halloween Ends will complete the current trilogy of slasher movies.
The horror renaissance has been going strong for years, with some of the best horror movies of all time returning to theaters thanks to new sequels or reboots. This trend began partly thanks to the wild success of 2018’s Halloween, with Blumhouse ordering another two movies from filmmaker David Gordon Green. But will Halloween Ends actually end the long-running slasher property? Here’s what Jason Blum says.
The title of Halloween Ends seems to hint at the upcoming slasher’s stakes. What’s more, Jamie Lee Curtis has indicated that the movie will be her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode. Jason Blum was recently asked by ScreenRant if this means that Michael Myers will be gone from the big screen forever, and he got honest by saying:
Well, there you have it. Halloween Ends is merely the completion of the property’s contract with Blumhouse. As such, The Shape could be back to terrorize Haddonfield sometime in the future. Although the upcoming Blumhouse threequel is expected to be Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as her signature character.
Jason Blum’s comments about Halloween Ends come as the producer is promoting the upcoming Blumhouse horror movie The Black Phone. Since the studio has so many beloved horror properties, the conversation turned to John Carpenter’s beloved slasher franchise. And while the current story will be completed in the sequel this coming October, after that another filmmaker can potentially put their own spin on Michael Myers. Although that presumably won’t include the OG Scream Queen herself.
The horror genre is built on long-running franchises, which constantly adjust the official timeline/canon. 2018’s Halloween ignores all of the sequels, serving as a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 original. So if another studio or filmmaker eventually gets the rights to Halloween, it would be easy to make a bold narrative choice; the timeline has been altered a number of times before.
Not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends, but the stakes definitely feel high thanks to it being Jamie Lee Curtis’ final bow as Laurie Strode. The mysterious slasher will reportedly feature a time jump, allowing the year in-universe to catch up to reality. While most of the cast was murdered throguhout the course of Halloween Kills, Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards will be back as Alyson and Lindsey repsectively.
Halloween Ends will hit theaters October 14th. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Double majored in theater and literature during undergrad. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his famous actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.