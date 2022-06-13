The horror renaissance has been going strong for years, with some of the best horror movies of all time returning to theaters thanks to new sequels or reboots. This trend began partly thanks to the wild success of 2018’s Halloween, with Blumhouse ordering another two movies from filmmaker David Gordon Green. But will Halloween Ends actually end the long-running slasher property? Here’s what Jason Blum says.

The title of Halloween Ends seems to hint at the upcoming slasher’s stakes. What’s more, Jamie Lee Curtis has indicated that the movie will be her last outing as final girl Laurie Strode . Jason Blum was recently asked by ScreenRant if this means that Michael Myers will be gone from the big screen forever, and he got honest by saying:

I didn't say it's gonna be the last Halloween movie. It's our last Halloween movie. We have no more rights to make any more Halloween, so it goes back to Malek [Akkad] and what he does, only he knows, but we are done. This is our last one, and I think people will be very happy.

Well, there you have it. Halloween Ends is merely the completion of the property’s contract with Blumhouse. As such, The Shape could be back to terrorize Haddonfield sometime in the future. Although the upcoming Blumhouse threequel is expected to be Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as her signature character.

Jason Blum’s comments about Halloween Ends come as the producer is promoting the upcoming Blumhouse horror movie The Black Phone. Since the studio has so many beloved horror properties, the conversation turned to John Carpenter’s beloved slasher franchise. And while the current story will be completed in the sequel this coming October, after that another filmmaker can potentially put their own spin on Michael Myers. Although that presumably won’t include the OG Scream Queen herself.

The horror genre is built on long-running franchises, which constantly adjust the official timeline/canon. 2018’s Halloween ignores all of the sequels , serving as a direct follow-up to John Carpenter’s 1978 original. So if another studio or filmmaker eventually gets the rights to Halloween, it would be easy to make a bold narrative choice; the timeline has been altered a number of times before.

Not much is known about the contents of Halloween Ends, but the stakes definitely feel high thanks to it being Jamie Lee Curtis’ final bow as Laurie Strode. The mysterious slasher will reportedly feature a time jump, allowing the year in-universe to catch up to reality. While most of the cast was murdered throguhout the course of Halloween Kills, Andi Matichak and Kyle Richards will be back as Alyson and Lindsey repsectively.