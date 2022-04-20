Halloween Ends’ Michael Myers Actor Teases The Trilogy’s Surprising Ending

The horror renaissance has been going strong for years, resulting in some of the best horror movies returning to theaters via new sequels. This trend was established partly thanks to the acclaimed release of 2018’s Halloween, which kickstarted a new slasher trilogy. Now Halloween Ends ’ Michael Myers actor is teasing the trilogy’s surprising ending.

In David Gordon Green’s Halloween trilogy, the villainous Michael Myers is played by a pair of actors. While James Jude Courtney does the heavy lifting as the villain, OG Michael actor Nick Castle plays him when the character is mask-less. A YouTube video of Castle appearing at the Steel City Con recently arrived online, where he teased the surprising ending for Halloween Ends. In his words,

I think there might be more because of all the success of [this trilogy], but [Green] will have a very surprising storyline, an ending for everyone. It's absolutely something I don't think you would have ever guessed in terms of the way it's going to unroll.

Well, color me intrigued. It looks like David Gordon Green is going to throw audiences for a loop with the contents of Halloween Ends. While Nick Castle was careful not to actually reveal anything about the plot, this comment is sure to turn a few heads. How will Laurie Strode and Michael Myers’ eternal battle ultimately end? We’ll find out this October.

While the cast and crew of Halloween Ends have been keeping their cards close to the chest, it certainly sounds like David Gordon Green and writer Danny McBride have a very specific vision for the mysterious threequel. The project will feature a time jump , allowing the timeline in-universe to match up to the year IRL. And there’s no telling how Laurie and Allyson have coped with The Shape’s massacre that took their family and friends.

During his same appearance at Steel City Con, Nick Castle gave us even more exciting (albeit cryptic) updates about the status of Halloween Ends. He was able to join the editing bay of the highly anticipated slasher, where he got to see David Gordon Green and company at work cobbling the project together. As Castle put it,

I just saw he was over at the editing room where they're completing the first cut of Halloween Ends with David Gordon Green, of course, as the steward of the ship. It sounds like it should be pretty good.

As previously mentioned, there’s very little information currently available about the contents of Halloween Ends. This includes both the plot and the movie’s cast , as almost the entire ensemble from Halloween Kills was murdered by Michael Myers throughout its runtime. The exceptions being Laurie and Allyson ( played by Jamie Lee Curtis and Andi Matichak) as well as Kyle Richards’ Lindsey Wallace, who was confirmed to be appearing in the mysterious threequel.