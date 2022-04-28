Halloween Ends: How Jamie Lee Curtis Sees Laurie Strode At The End Of Her 45-Year Run

The horror genre has been in a renaissance for years, with some of the best horror movies returning to theaters thanks to new sequels. This trend was partially established thanks to the massive success of 2018’s Halloween, which kickstarted a new slasher trilogy. And ahead of Halloween Ends, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed how she sees the character Laurie Strode at the end of her 45-year run.

From the looks of it Halloween Ends is going to be Jamie Lee Curtis’ swan song as Laurie Strode. The slasher recently debuted footage at CinemaCon , which was attended by CinemaBlend. Jamie Lee Curtis herself appeared at the presentation, where she reflected on her many years playing the beloved character. In Curtis’ words:

It has been the ride of my life to portray Laurie Strode since 1978. And I had no idea when I was cowering in the closet 45 years ago that this character would become the most important relationship of my entire career and professional life. And I'm grateful, so grateful, that she has and is, because Laurie Stroud is the OG final girl. She's the one the term apparently was created for, the one that won't be stopped, won't be killed, will face the monsters when others run.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Jamie Lee Curtis’ Laurie Strode is indeed the blueprint for the final girl, which is a trope that’s been used in countless horror movies since. And the Knives Out actress seems to have gained some power from playing the Halloween protagonist in so many movies throughout the years. Because while the genre is filled with victims, Laurie is anything but– especially in the current trilogy.

Jamie Lee Curtis’ passion for Laurie Strode and the Halloween fans out there can certainly be felt in the way that she talks about her time as a scream queen. She’s also known for being a total badass on set , putting her all into the stunts and fight sequences that come with facing off against Michael Myers.

Later at Halloween Ends presentation at CinemaCon, Jamie Lee Curtis has explained how her perception of Laurie Strode has changed over the years. Because aside from being a horror icon, she also means a great deal to moviegoers, and represents survivors everywhere. As the True Lies icon put it,

Over the years that has taken on obviously new dimensions. I see Laurie now as more than just a figure facing a literal boogeyman. I see her standing up for so many women who face their own figurative boogiemen. And just like them, she won't back down.

Not much is known about Halloween Ends, but that should change as the highly anticipated horror flick gets closer to theaters. The movie will reportedly have a time jump, allowing the timeline in-universe to catch up to the real world. Fans can’t wait to see the return of Real Housewives icon Kyle Richards as Lindsey Wallace , as she’s one of the few survivors of Halloween Kills .