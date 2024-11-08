Will Regina Hall Return For The New Scary Movie? Here’s The Latest From Brenda Herself

The Wayans Brothers are heading back to Scary Movie, and for many who keep an eye out for upcoming horror flicks, it's undoubtedly on their radar. People are interested in seeing the spoof franchise get back to its roots, and that includes them wanting some beloved stars to return. So, will actress Regina Hall return to Scary Movie after this news? Her response makes me wonder.

Hall is synonymous with Scary Movie, and her Brenda Meeks has been a part of some of the best moments of spoof movies. That said, she hasn't appeared in the franchise since the fourth installment, but could that change with the Wayans returning? Here's what she had to say to TV Insider about the possibility:

I’m just very excited to know that the Wayans, who actually started the project out of their idea, are back on board and at the helm again. I’m excited for them. We’ll see if Brenda is in this new world. I’m thrilled at the possibility that the band could get back together again. That would be fun.

Well, that's not a no, and hopefully it means quite a few members of Scary Movie will return.

Bringing the band back together could also mean pulling in actress Anna Faris, who is one of Regina Hall's favorite things about Scary Movie. As for whether Faris would join the cast of Scary Movie 6, she did mention that she'd have some interest back in 2022 to Entertainment Tonight. All that being said, we have yet to hear recent updates from her on the matter.

Getting back at least one of the two would be great, but I think there are quite a few fans who would love to see Brenda and Cindy together again. CinemaBlend ranks the first two Scary Movies they're in together as the best, and if you don't believe that, check it out for yourself with a Paramount+ subscription!

There hasn't been a new Scary Movie since the fifth installment came out in 2013. In CinemaBlend's review of Scary Movie 5, it received one-and-a-half stars, and as someone who saw the movie, I would score it lower than that. I think it's fair to say the Wayans returning to give the sixth movie a fresh start is the right call, and bringing in actresses like Regina Hall and Anna Faris could help pulll in an audience that might've written the franchise off some time ago.

While nostalgia would be an obvious draw and an appealing part of Scary Movie 6, there also needs to be some references that spoof on all the scary movies we've seen since it was last relevant. I would love to see the Wayans brothers take on movies like Insidious, Terrifier, and many of the other modern horror classics that we've seen this past decade.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

However, all that is just a dream. At the moment, Scary Movie 6 is in development, and we're waiting on pins and needles for news about who else is involved in the Wayans Brothers return to the franchise. I'm really hoping to see Regina Hall back, but I'm sure I'll be happy with whoever is involved.