One Thing That Really Made A Difference On The Bad Boys: Ride Or Die Set, According To A Cast Member
Something so simple can make all the difference.
Months ago, Bad Boys: Ride or Die rocked the box office, a development that solidified its place as one of the major blockbusters on the 2024 movie schedule. It’s easy to understand why the film has proven to be such a hit with audiences. The film features an impeccable cast led by Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and there’s also plenty of action, heart, humor and so much more. Since the flick’s release, some of the cast and crew have discussed their experiences on the set, and they’ve been very positive. Now, one star is sharing a particular element that really made a difference amid filming.
British actress Melanie Liburd was one of the newest additions to the Bad Boys series (which we’ve ranked), taking on the role of Mike Lowrey’s new wife, Christine. With that, the Power Book II alum had no prior experience working on a set related to the hit action franchise. In promotion of the home release of the film, Liburd spoke to Screen Rant about her time working on the movie, and she seems to have really enjoyed herself. She credits that to the leading man fostering a positive environment:
The This Is Us alum is certainly correct in her assertion that the atmosphere on a set starts at the top. Directors and/or lead actors can truly make a film shoot a tremendous experience or an unpleasant one. It’s wonderful to hear that Melanie Liburd had no problem while in production on the latest Bad Boys movie. That’s a true testament to not only filmmakers Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah (who helmed the film) but also to Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. And Liburd isn’t the only cast member who’s praised either of the leading men.
Eric Dane discussed working with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith and had nothing but praise for the two. The actor, who plays the film’s antagonist (James McGrath) specifically lauded his co-stars’ commitment and ability to create a good work environment. Someone else who’s shouted out the two is franchise OG Joe Pantoliano, who recently talked about changes that have occurred across the franchise. The actor – who’s seen Smith and Lawrence rise from actors to producers – has nothing but love for the stars. Said feelings appear to be reciprocated as Smith helped bring Pantoliano back in the role of Captain Howard for Ride or Die.
Both of the two leading men themselves also enjoy each other’s company. Following the film’s release, the I Am Legend alum posted about how he has “so much fun” with his longtime co-star. Given their bond and great working relationship, one has to wonder if a fifth Bad Boys film might be in the cards. The Emancipation star is open to it but only if there’s a compelling storytelling reason to pursue such an installment.
Should Ride or Die end up being the final flick in this beloved series, it’s, at the very least, comforting to hear that many of those involved in making it enjoyed themselves. We’ll just have to wait and see if a fifth film comes to fruition and, if it does, I’d imagine that Melanie Liburd would answer the call, considering her first experience.
You can own Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which will be released on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 24. If you’d like to check it out right now, though, it’s currently available to own on digital platforms.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.