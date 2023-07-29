Will Smith Gets Candid About His Acting Journey Amid Hollywood Strikes

Amid the ongoing strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, which have brought numerous Hollywood productions to a screeching halt , veteran actor Will Smith turned to social media for a profound moment of introspection. Taking the time to contemplate his illustrious career, the acclaimed star of Men in Black spoke candidly about his acting journey. He also lent his support to his guild as well as those who are on the picket lines.

The Wild Wild West actor didn't hold back, sharing his emotions of feeling like he's "on borrowed time" while acknowledging the significant role his acting coach, Aaron Speiser, has played in shaping his journey as an actor. It was at the end of the weeek that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast member took to Instagram, where he shared the following heartfelt message:

I wanna talk for a second about ACTING. As some of yall mighta heard, my guild, @SAGAFTRA are on strike along with our writer colleagues in the WGA. It’s a pivotal moment for our profession. 33 years into my career as an actor and there are still some days when I feel like I’m that kid from Philly who’s on borrowed time, even though I know I’ve been extraordinarily blessed and lucky to have worked as an actor all this time. It’s thanks to my friend, my teacher and my mentor @aaronspeiser whom I fondly refer to as ‘coach’ that those days when I feel like I don’t belong are fewer and further between.

The Oscar winner's candidness brings to light the challenges that even accomplished performers can face in the ever-changing world of showbiz. While the Bel-Air producer has encountered a few high-profile setbacks, like the infamous Oscars slap incident , one could make note of numerous great performances from Will Smith . Despite his success, the 54-year-old star admits to experiencing moments of uncertainty, making him feel like the young kid from Philly once again, unsure of his place in the industry.

Playing a crucial role in guiding the I Am Legend star through the highs and lows of his acting journey is his dear friend, teacher, and mentor, Aaron Speiser. Smith later shared more about his friend with the following sentiments:

Coach invited me to an acting class the other day, and I met a group of our talented next generation of actors, and they amazed and inspired me! I’m grateful to coach for continuing to support these talented hopefuls in this art form that I love and have been lucky enough to work in for three decades of my life! Thanks, COACH!

Amidst the countless comments pouring in response to the Emancipation producer's post, the non-profit SAG-AFTRA Foundation promptly expressed its gratitude with a heartfelt "Thank you for your support, Will!"

While the “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It” performer recently concluded filming for Bad Boys 4 alongside Martin Lawrence in Atlanta a few weeks ago, his commentary goes beyond addressing the ongoing strike. The actor took a nostalgic journey back to the past, visiting the Screen Acting Studio in LA, a place he holds dear. You can get a snippet from his visit in the post embedded below:

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) A photo posted by on

Will Smith has always been one to highlight others. So it's not surprise to see him shining a high-profile spotlight on his fellow actors and writers while acknowledging his mentor's dedication to nurturing and supporting young talent. This gesture is particularly noteworthy during a time when the future of Hollywood remains uncertain due to the ongoing strikes. As the labor action persists, it's genuinely heartening to see an established star like Smith taking the initiative to connect with the next generation of artists. One would think that they appreciate his willingness to give them the much-needed encouragement and motivation to chase after their dreams.