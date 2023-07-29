Will Smith Gets Candid About His Acting Journey Amid Hollywood Strikes
Amid the ongoing strikes by SAG-AFTRA and the WGA, which have brought numerous Hollywood productions to a screeching halt, veteran actor Will Smith turned to social media for a profound moment of introspection. Taking the time to contemplate his illustrious career, the acclaimed star of Men in Black spoke candidly about his acting journey. He also lent his support to his guild as well as those who are on the picket lines.
The Wild Wild West actor didn't hold back, sharing his emotions of feeling like he's "on borrowed time" while acknowledging the significant role his acting coach, Aaron Speiser, has played in shaping his journey as an actor. It was at the end of the weeek that the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast member took to Instagram, where he shared the following heartfelt message:
The Oscar winner's candidness brings to light the challenges that even accomplished performers can face in the ever-changing world of showbiz. While the Bel-Air producer has encountered a few high-profile setbacks, like the infamous Oscars slap incident, one could make note of numerous great performances from Will Smith. Despite his success, the 54-year-old star admits to experiencing moments of uncertainty, making him feel like the young kid from Philly once again, unsure of his place in the industry.
Playing a crucial role in guiding the I Am Legend star through the highs and lows of his acting journey is his dear friend, teacher, and mentor, Aaron Speiser. Smith later shared more about his friend with the following sentiments:
Amidst the countless comments pouring in response to the Emancipation producer's post, the non-profit SAG-AFTRA Foundation promptly expressed its gratitude with a heartfelt "Thank you for your support, Will!"
While the “Gettin' Jiggy Wit It” performer recently concluded filming for Bad Boys 4 alongside Martin Lawrence in Atlanta a few weeks ago, his commentary goes beyond addressing the ongoing strike. The actor took a nostalgic journey back to the past, visiting the Screen Acting Studio in LA, a place he holds dear. You can get a snippet from his visit in the post embedded below:
Will Smith has always been one to highlight others. So it's not surprise to see him shining a high-profile spotlight on his fellow actors and writers while acknowledging his mentor's dedication to nurturing and supporting young talent. This gesture is particularly noteworthy during a time when the future of Hollywood remains uncertain due to the ongoing strikes. As the labor action persists, it's genuinely heartening to see an established star like Smith taking the initiative to connect with the next generation of artists. One would think that they appreciate his willingness to give them the much-needed encouragement and motivation to chase after their dreams.
Get ready to catch Will Smith again in the highly-anticipated sequel to one of the best action movies, Bad Boys 4, which will hit the 2024 movie release schedule. For those eager to plan their next trip to the cinema, remember to take a peek at our schedule of upcoming movies.
