Will Smith Recalls Emotional Moment He Shared With Man Who Inspired The Pursuit Of Happyness And The 'Secret' It Taught Him About His Acting Career

Will Smith has had quite the career, and each of his roles add a different dimension to him as an actor. He's played all kinds of characters, though some stick out more than others. His character in The Pursuit of Happyness, in particular, has had an effect on the Bright actor and significantly impacted his approach to acting. Smith opened up about meeting the inspiration for the 2006 film, Chris Gardner, even recalling an emotional moment they shared. The star also explained how it taught him a keen "secret" about his acting career.

The Oscar winner recently sat down with Kevin Hart on the comedian's talk show, Hart to Heart, which is available in full with a Peacock subscription. Will Smith told stories from his career, like how Steven Spielberg convinced him to do Men in Black. He also discussed his personal life, like his regret over introducing his kids to fame so young. During the chat, he discussed his experience working on The Pursuit of Happyness, which was an important movie for him. Smith had the opportunity to meet the man who inspired the feature, and they'e since shared sweet exchanges over social media. and was very moved by his experiences. While explaining what led him to take on the role, Smith remembered Chris Gardner taking him to a key location from the businessman's past:

There's something about human beings who have suffered and overcome. Chris Gardner is one of those people [who has seen] rock bottom. ... And he took me to the bathroom in Oakland, where he had to sleep with his son. And I stood in that place with him, and it was like the ghosts jumped in my body and then I was like ‘I got it, I understand.’

So it was in that moment that the A-lister knew he wanted to play the role in the acclaimed drama film. And as mentioned, not only did Chris Gardner impact how he looked at the part, though, it also made him realize something about his acting career. Apparently, the Ali actor changed his view on what he believes he should be pursuing professionally. The Seven Pounds star explained:

People who have suffered to that level have a secret. You know? And I could tell he had a secret for me to learn that process. And, you know, at that point in my career, I had discovered that I don't work for money. I work to learn, I work to grow, I work to meet people, I work to expand and to evolve. And I trust that if I keep my mind in the space of great humans that have something to teach and I work in that space, I trust that money and accolades and all of that stuff will follow.

The perspective he shared above is visible in the work he's chosen. Throughout his career, Will Smith has played a variety of real-life real-life individuals who've suffered in their own ways. In King Richard, he played Serena and Venus Williams’ father, who was a complex figure and played a key role in both of their lives. His character in Emancipation, Peter, was based on a real slave who endured torture in the days following the enactment of the Emancipation Proclamation. His roles in Ali and Concussion also stem from real life figures (though the former film predates his epiphany, ironically). There must be something truly special about learning from the experiences of others while portraying them on film. Based on Smith's experience, it can provide one with a chance to grow both professionally and personally.

The Pursuit of Happyness tells the story of a man who becomes homeless after investing his life savings into a business venture that doesn’t initially become lucrative. As a result, he and his son must essentially survive on the streets. It’s an emotional, true tale that has a happy ending. Chris Gardner reaches the lowest of lows in his quest for happiness, and his strength and resilience get him through it. It's a moving film, which earned its lead his second Oscar nomination for Best Actor. As great as the movie is, it's now somewhat sweeter knowing that its star benefited from it in a personal way.

You can stream The Pursuit of Happyness now using a Hulu subscription. Fans of the leading man should also check out our feature on the best Will Smith films, which includes some of his most memorable biopic portrayals.