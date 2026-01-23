Win A Blu-ray Of Cry Of The Banshee

Over the last year or so, Hammer Films have been wowing horror fans with lavish Limited Edition sets of movies from their own back catalogue, such as Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter and The Quatermass Xperiment. Now they’ve launched a new range.

Hammer Presents will celebrate the legacy of British horror by giving a similar treatment (including high-definition restorations) to films released by the British studio’s peers.

The first film to get the treatment is Cry of the Banshee, a 1970 horror directed by Gordon Hessler, starring Vincent Price as a tyrannical magistrate whose cruelty leads to a witch cursing his line. Hammer Presents’ two-disc edition includes the original director’s cut in widescreen and full-frame aspect ratios, and AIP’s re-edited US release. Bonus features include a new commentary by author Chris Alexander, and a talking head by horror maven Kim Newman.

Cry of the Banshee is available to buy on 4K and Blu-ray from 9 February. We have five Blu-rays to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY.

