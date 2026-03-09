See When Calls The Heart’s Erin Krakow Top Her Pregnancy Announcement With ‘Most Wonderful Year To Date’ Post

Nathan and Elizabeth might finally take the next step in their relationship on When Calls the Heart, which is airing new episodes during the 2026 TV schedule. At the same time, though, lead actress Erin Krakow will soon be starting a new chapter in her own life. Krakow is expecting her first baby with husband and WCTH co-star Ben Rosenbaum as announced last year. Now, Krakow is outdoing her own pregnancy announcement with a very sweet post.

Krakow announced in November that she and Rosenbaum, who tied the knot in a secret wedding last summer, were going to be parents. Plenty of their When Calls the Heart co-stars and other Hallmark alums shared congratulatory wishes underneath the post, which also included their dog wearing a “big brother” shirt.

I didn’t think anything would be able to top that pregnancy confirmation, but Krakow did when she recently celebrated her hubby’s birthday with an Instagram post. As seen in the photo included in the post, Krakow shows off her growing baby bump, as she and her hubby gaze at each other in front of a sunset:

The photo alone is sweet enough, but what I also love is the caption that the Christmas Above The Clouds star shared. Take a look:

Happy Birthday handsome husband! The gush is in your cards & in my heart. [Ben Rosenbaum], I have a feeling this will be our most wonderful year to date. RRR. 😍

Krakow has occasionally shared photos of her baby bump on Instagram as a way of giving fans pregnancy updates, and they're so sweet. But I have to say, this latest post might be my favorite one yet. I love that she both celebrates Rosenbaum’s birthday and shares excitement for all the fun adventures that will come this year as they prepare to welcome their little one.

While Krakow has been showing off her bump in recent months, she wasn't always so forthcoming. She previously opened up about being pregnant while filming Season 13 of When Calls the Heart, noting how she kept it a secret at first. However, it eventually became harder to conceal the news, especially when she started making unusual requests for craft services. When Krakow did finally break the news to her colleagues, they were pleasantly surprised.

Baby fever has definitely been hitting the set of the Hallmark romance drama pretty hard. In addition to Krakow and Rosenbaum, cast members Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace are expecting their first child, while Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo are expecting their second as well. Right now, it's unknown when Season 14 of WCTH will begin filming, but it's clear that by the time that happens, there could be three new little Hearties around the set.

It’s definitely an exciting time for When Calls the Heart fans, but the cast also has plenty to look forward to. Erin Krakow is absolutely glowing in the photos she posts, and I'm so ready for whatever she posts when her Ben Rosenbaum's baby finally arrives. We'll see if that post tops this "wonderful" tribute and prior updates.