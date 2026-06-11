Win Adrian Tchaikovsky’s New Novel Green City Wars

The Hugo-winning author Adrian Tchaikovsky is something of a favourite at SFX Towers. His latest novel, Green City Wars, is set in a future where humans live in solar-powered cities, served by bioengineered animals known as “Little Helpers”.

Said creatures have developed a rich society of their own, though. So it is that the book’s protagonist is Skotch, a private eye who just happens to be a raccoon. After getting a commission to locate a mouse doctor from a mobster turtle, his life becomes complicated and dangerous... SFX’s reviewer summed it up as “a novel that’s fast-moving, never takes itself too seriously, and delights in sly gags”.

Green City Wars is out on 25 June (available in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats), published by Tor. We have five hardbacks to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win a copy, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK ENTRANTS ONLY

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(Image credit: Tor)