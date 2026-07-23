Filming On The Beach Is Both A Dream And A Chore, But One Other Thing About Baywatch Is A Privilege

Even if you’ve never seen an episode of Baywatch, you’re still probably very familiar with the iconic red one-piece swimsuit that the female lifeguards wear on the show. It’s as famous, if not more so, than the show itself. And with filming for the reboot underway on the beach in California, we’re about to see a whole lot more of its new cast. Along with seeing more of them, we're also learning more about working on the show, and why filming on the beach and in that suit is both a chore and an honor.

Cast member Shay Mitchell spoke about working on the beach, putting on the swimsuit, and how, while it is very exciting to wear the iconic red costume and act by the ocean, it is, well, work. It's true, filming in a swimsuit may not always be so blissful, as the cast of the original series can attest; however, it's also great. Speaking to those points, the Pretty Little Liars star said on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle:

I might not be visiting a beach after we wrap for quite some time; I'll be in the desert. But it has been such an incredible experience. And we're shooting in California. It’s absolutely beautiful. I cannot complain. The office is great.

While she didn’t dive into details about why she doesn’t want to go to the beach for a while after they wrap on Baywatch, it’s not hard to imagine why that’s the case. When you spend so many hours in the California sun, it’s hot, you have to pick sand out of your hair, and it’s likely exhausting. However, overall, as the actress said, “The office is great,” but the beach is her job now, and work-life balance is important.

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But don’t misunderstand, Mitchell is still grateful for the opportunity to wear that swimsuit, which is such an identifiable part of the series. The Dollface star said:

That red suit. The iconic red suit. It is very exciting … It’s been an incredible experience.

Since Baywatch won’t be hitting Fox before the 2026 TV schedule wraps (it’s set to make its debut in January 2027), you can check out how Mitchell looks in the suit in this Instagram post:

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) A photo posted by on

Mitchell is no stranger to iconic TV shows. After seven seasons playing Emily on Pretty Little Liars, she’s made her move to Baywatch as Trina, a former lawyer who left a top-tier firm to become a full-time lifeguard. Joining her on the beach, Stephen Amell is set to play Captain Hobie, the now-adult son of David Hasselhoff’s character from the original series, and reality star Brooks Nader will play Captain Selene.

The original series debuted in 1989, running for 11 seasons with an ensemble that, along with Hasselhoff, included Pamela Anderson, Carmen Electra, and Jason Momoa. Just because the reboot is a fresh take on Baywatch, from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix and executive producer McG, that doesn’t mean you won’t see some familiar faces. Actor David Chokachi, who played Cody Madison for three seasons on the original show, will be returning, while Erika Eleniak, Kelly Packard and Michael Bergin will guest star. Oh, and we can't forget the fact that this new show will also take place on the beach and feature those iconic red swimsuits.

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Until the reboot debuts, we won’t know much about what type of stories they might tackle over the 12-episode season, but any good TV drama will likely have its share of tension, romance, and various obstacles to overcome. It will also be interesting to see how relationships evolve among the new cast members. According to Shay Mitchell, the Baywatch reboot will focus its first season on the friendships between the characters:

All of us are super strong with our characters and our storylines. Really, this season, I feel like, is about the relationships we have with one another. Really strong female friendships, which is something that I’m in full support of.

With the series being based around Mitch Buchannon’s son, Hobie, and a handful of familiar O.G. Baywatch faces already set to appear, the door is open to plenty of Baywatch cameos, especially if it’s a hit. It sounds like all the pieces are in place for what could be a really fun time, so it will be interesting to see how it all plays out once it debuts.

However, in the meantime, I hope the cast is having fun filming on the beach in those incredible red swimsuits. I hope they get a nice break from them too, because as Mitchell implied, you can't be on the beach all the time, and while this gig is an honor, it's also still a job.