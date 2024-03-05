Wish’s Harvey Guillén Shares Hopes For A Queer Disney Princess, And I Totally Agree
One member of the Wish cast wants to see a queer Disney Princess and it's time for that to happen.
Disney’s Wish was a movie that, in its structure and numerous easter eggs, was designed to celebrate 100 years of Disney’s animation. While Disney has certainly evolved over the decades, one thing that fans have wanted to see, that has yet to materialize is a queer Disney Princess, but one member of the Wish cast thinks that’s something that we could see see, and sooner than we might think.
Harvey Guillén of What We Do In The Shadows plays Gabo in Wish and speaking with ComicBook.com, he expressed interest in seeing a queer Disney Princess, calling the idea “fantastic.” While there’s no indication that such a thing is in the works, Guillén thinks Disney is headed in the right direction toward a day when it could happen. He said…
It certainly would be fantastic. Disney Princesses have become iconic over the last century, and while they have evolved in recent decades to more accurately reflect the world they exist in, seeing a queer character in that space is one place we have yet to go. It would mean a lot to millions of people to see themselves reflected in a Disney Princess that way.
Hopes for a queer Disney Princess have only been increasing in recent years. While we have seen Disney’s animated heroines shift away from romantically based stories, such that characters like Frozen’s Elsa, Moana, Raya, and Wish’s own Asha are not confirmed to be straight, that next step to recognize them as queer has yet to be taken.
Elsa is a specific fan-favorite that some have called to see her revealed as gay. Ahead of Frozen II, there was something of a fan uprising hoping Elsa would be confirmed as queer in the sequel. That didn’t happen, but we do know that Frozen III is in development now, so such things are still technically possible.
Kelly Marie Tran has also suggested that Raya might be gay The voice of Moana, Auli’i Cravalho has come out as bisexual, and we are getting a surprise Moana 2 movie later this year, so who knows, maybe we'll learn something about Moana in the sequel that we didn't know.
There is plenty of room in the world of the Disney Princess for all kinds, so there’s no reason that we can’t have a queer Disney Princess. It does seem likely that day will come, the bigger question is just how long we’ll have to wait to see it. Harvey Guillén thinks it is something we could see in this lifetime. I hope he’s right.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
