Wonka Star Reveals Timothée Chalamet Needed To Be Convinced He Could Sing While Filming
The movie star had to take on several song-and-dance numbers to portray the famous chocolatier.
Singing and dancing are very much part of the job description when you join a big-budget musical, but one Wonka star recently revealed that the Willy Wonka prequel's leading man had to be "convinced" that he actually could sing during one of the movie's big numbers.
Young newcomer Calah Lane—who stars in the Wonka cast alongside household names like Timothée Chalamet, Hugh Grant and Olivia Colman—disclosed to Variety that Chalamet, who plays the titular chocolatier, was suffering from some imposter syndrome while performing “A World of Your Own," off the movie's soundtrack. The 14-year-old actress told the outlet:
Of course, Wonka director Paul King did his own due diligence in casting Chalamet in the musical role, even researching the movie star's high-school dance videos to make sure that the Call Me by Your Name actor's song-and-dance skills were up to snuff. (Chalamet attended New York City's prestigious LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts—yes, the Fame school.)
As for Calah Lane, who plays Noodle (an orphan girl who becomes Willy's assistant) in the film, the still school-age actress seemingly didn't share any of her famous co-star's anxieties or hesitations. Along with proclaiming how much she loved singing and dancing, the rising star told Variety that her future Hollywood goals include directing a movie one day, "like Paul":
Like herself, Lane also dubbed her character Noodle as "very confident," telling the outlet:
She even dubbed Noodle "the heart of the movie":
And, just as Calah had praised his singing skills, Chalamet reciprocated the love, giving his then-12-year-old co-star some major props in People:
You can see for yourself if Lane is right and Chalamet's singing really is up to par now that Wonka has officially been released on the 2023 movie schedule, having hit theaters stateside on Friday, December 15.
