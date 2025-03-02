Would Keke Palmer Ever Get Nude In Movies? Someone Asked The Actress, And She Had A Candid Response

Keke Palmer is back and better than ever. The actress has always been busy, but lately it seems like she’s taking stardom to whole new levels. After her career-defining role in Jordan Peele’s Nope, she took on something different this year with the positively reviewed One Of Them Days, a comedy she starred in opposite SZA. With such a spotlight, Palmer must be offered roles left and right. However, the former child star did recently make it known that she does have boundaries when it comes to the roles she takes on, especially when it comes to nudity.

Palmer recently opened up about the highs and lows of child stardom, and how some of her earlier experiences led her to where she is today. Within her career, she clearly is interested in experimenting with genre, especially considering she went from a pure horror film to a pure comedy. Even though she is open minded when it comes to what she does on screen, she has decided to draw the line at any nudity. She explained to The Independent that she is "reluctant" about the prospect.

I’ve always been reluctant to do nudity just because I’m so shy and, you know, embarrassed. And to know that people are going to be able to have [those scenes] forever?

The interviewer noted that Palmer audibly shuddered just thinking about the idea of having to do nudity, and it was pretty visceral. Thus, despite her brazen and extroverted public persona (and roles in movies like Hustlers), this is something she certainly doesn't seem like she would be comfortable with, noting:

I could never have the confidence to do something like that! I’m not that bold.

She isn’t alone in her thinking. Actresses like Julia Roberts have also deliberately chosen roles that don’t require nudity, as Roberts explained that the practice wouldn’t feel representative of who she was.

On the other hand, many actresses do feel differently. Jennifer Lawrence decided to bare all for No Hard Feelings, because she found the script funny and thought the nudity would make it funnier. Demi Moore’s nudity in The Substance came down to mutual trust with the filmmaker, was something that was essential to the plot, and enhanced the film in many ways. It’s certainly a personal decision and one no actress should be pressured into making one way or another.

There’s nothing wrong with nudity on screen, and some of the most incredible performances committed to screen were by actors who decided to take on roles that required it. However, I have to respect Keke Palmer for sticking to her guns. She’s been in this business a long time, and likely has been approached for plenty of roles that probably required nudity.

But she has kept her boundaries clear, and has still been able to have a robust career because of it. She’s a great role model, and hopefully other young actresses learn from her when they make decisions about their own bodies.

