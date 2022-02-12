Would Kevin Hart Still Consider Hosting The Oscars Following Past Controversy? Here’s What He Says

It’s Oscar season again, which means many are pouring over 2022’s nominations and speculating about which stars might bring in the highly sought-after gold statues. Of course, there’s also the question of who might take the reins and host the event this year. The high-profile Hollywood ceremony has gone without one for the past few years but, before the position was shelved, Kevin Hart was set to take on the job in 2019. However, controversy caused the famed comedian to drop out. So now that he’s a few years removed from the incident, would he be willing to step up to the plate again?

In December 2018, Kevin Hart was officially tapped to host the 91st Academy Awards, though he would step down days later after past comments from the comedian were unearthed. The sentiments, which were present on social media, exuded homophobic sentiments and quickly drew public backlash. At the time, Hart acknowledged the posts, saying that he had addressed them in the past and had since grown as a person. Ultimately, the Oscars ended up moving forward without a host that year.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made it clear that someone will be leading the proceedings in 2022, though. So it’s understandable that ET was curious as to whether the Jumanji star would like another shot at the gig. When speaking with the outlet, the actor didn’t get too specific, but it sounds like he doesn’t view it as an impossibility:

If the time ever comes for me to touch that stage, that would be in God’s plan.

After Kevin Hart initially stepped down as host, public opinion on his decision was varied, but many fans rallied around the actor in the hopes of helping him get the position back. Even Ellen DeGeneres threw her support to her fellow comedian at the time. However, Hart was quick to double down on the fact that he would not be taking to the stage at the Dolby Theatre that year. He also stressed that there was no bad blood between him and the Academy, something that still appears to be the case:

There was a moment where it made sense. Things happened ...and we all have moved on. … I think the Academy and those that are now in a position to do it are there for a reason. So, I want to see them shine and prevail.

This year, it’s still unclear as to who’ll be handling the mic when the telecast goes live. There are, however, a few names being floated around at the moment. One of the top favorites is Spider-Man star Tom Holland , who previously expressed interest in the job. Some have also lobbied for Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin and Martin Short to host. Short would ultimately send out a cheeky message in response to the campaign.

It’s anyone’s guess as to who hosts the Oscars this year – or if the Academy even manages to find one at all. Though it does seem clear that 2022 won’t be Kevin Hart’s year, there’s certainly a chance he could land the position at some point in the future.

The 94th Academy Awards air Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.