Zendaya Helped Timothée Chalamet Furnish His 'Teenage Boy' NYC Apartment And Kylie Jenner Is No Doubt Grateful

It looks like Timothée Chalamet isn't just taking fashion cues from Zendaya, his exceedingly stylish Dune: Part Two co-star—the actress has apparently been giving him interior design help, too.

Timothée, Zendaya and their fellow Dune castmates, Arrakis newcomers Florence Pugh (who plays Princess Irulan) and Austin Butler (taking on the terrifying role of Feyd-Rautha), appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, February 1 to promote the much-anticipated sci-fi sequel.



During the chat, Chalamet confirmed to Kimmel that he has a close friendship with his aforementioned co-stars, particularly Zendaya, who once helped the young actor spiff up his NYC digs:

Speaking personally, I have great friendships with everyone here. Zendaya helped me set up my first apartment in New York years ago.

When prompted for more intel on exactly what "set up the apartment" means, Zendaya quipped:

Well, it was, the vibe was very, uh, 'teenage boy.' And you know, we just needed a few necessities, you know, cups and plates and knives and forks...you know, things to clean. We just needed some structure!

So, like any good buddy, Z took the Call Me By Your Name star to "literally Bed Bath & Beyond" to sort him out and get him "all the big boy stuff." (Alas, they didn't have any of the retail store's famous discount coupons on them, but it's not like either multimillionaire needed them.)

Chalamet noted that while he indeed did have a bed at the time, he didn't have a bedframe, so thank God for Zendaya or Timothée's current smooch partner, makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, might have been left snoozing on a mattress on the ground (which is never acceptable, no matter how dreamy the dude).

It looks like the famous friends have even more to reminisce about after filming the second part of Denis Villeneuve's film adaptation of Frank Herbert's 1965 sci-fi novel. As you might remember, despite a parade of promotion, Zendaya's character Chani was surprisingly not onscreen a whole lot in the first Dune movie, with the actress having only filmed for a week and appearing in roughly seven minutes of the two-and-a-half-hour runtime. That will change for Part Two, which expands Chani's character and goes deeper into her relationship with Chalamet's Paul Atreides.

And Z and T aren't the only ones who've been buddying up on Planet Arrakis. Florence Pugh also talked about the "remarkable" experience of working with Zendaya and Chalamet, the latter of whom previously played her love interest, Laurie, in Greta Gerwig's Little Women. She revealed during a Vanity Fair interview:

To do Dune with those specific actors at the front, like Timmy [Chalamet] and Zendaya and Austin [Butler]—they are remarkable people, number one, and unbelievable actors, number two. They’re stars in their own ways, not in the cliché way of using the word. They’re just—they’re sparkly people. I’m now lucky enough to call them all my friends, which is super exciting. For me to be able to work with the 'young Hollywood' of the moment, and them being beautiful people, and then have them on my phone when I want to text them—to see that that’s the direction in which our industry is going is such a wonderful feeling.

You can see all of Dune: Part Two's newfound pals together onscreen when the film hits theaters on the 2024 movie schedule on Friday, March 1.