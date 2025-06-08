Kylie Jenner Knows How To Rock An LBD. Why She Did It With Timothée Chalamet Over And Over Again During Awards Season

Kylie Jenner is firmly in her sexy era, showing off some daring looks recently including a sheer number at the Academy gala and her recent bejeweled red bikini (which cost a cool $10,000). However, nothing says sexy more than the little black dress, and the star of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) knows it. In fact, she sported the look several times this award season alongside Timothée Chalamet, and she explained why she kept going back to it.

The LBD streak wasn’t completely intentional, Kylie Jenner told Harper’s Bazaar, as she attended awards shows with Timothée Chalamet, whose projects Dune: Part Two and A Complete Unknown were recognized. The “most perfect” black dresses just kept becoming available to her, she said, which was actually good for another reason. Jenner explained:

Although these are the most beautiful, iconic gowns that I’ve been wearing, I think a black dress is also kind of like, not too attention grabbing in the best way. You can never go wrong with a black dress.

While Kylie Jenner was still able to sport gowns from the top of the celebrity fashion line — like the Schiaparelli she wore to make her red carpet debut with Timothée Chalamet last month — the LBD isn’t a scene-stealer and still allowed the attention to go to her boyfriend of two years.

The makeup mogul also wore black when she sat beside (and behind) the actor at the Academy Awards and for a screening of his Bob Dylan biopic at the Berlin Film Festival on Valentine’s Day. As Kylie Jenner said, you simply can’t go wrong with such a timeless choice.

I think it’s sweet that she made the decision to dress in more muted colors on nights when she was not meant to be the center of attention. After all, the fact that the couple’s relationship has remained under the radar after two years only increases the attention they receive when they’re seen out together.

To me, the fact that she doesn't want to be too “attention-grabbing” shows Kylie Jenner’s confidence in herself and her relationship. She wants to be able to support her man without upstaging him by, let’s say, wearing a lion’s head on her chest.

Speaking of Kylie Jenner’s confidence and her chest, the reality TV star really made waves last week by divulging the details of her breast implants to a fan in a now-viral TikTok. The Internet has had some hilarious reactions to the exchange, and I can’t help but think Jenner would never be this open about her private matters if she weren’t in a really good place. It’s nice to see.

Hopefully, we’ll be seeing more of her and the rest of her family before too long. The Kardashians Season 7 is expected to premiere sometime this fall, so keep your eyes on the 2025 TV schedule for a premiere date.