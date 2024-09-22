She’s Back! Zendaya Rocked Not One, But Two Perfect Outfits For A Dune 2 Event This Weekend, And I’m So Excited For Her Next Fashion Era

It’s been all quiet on the Zendaya front for a few months. The actress was everywhere this summer popularizing the tenniscore look for her movie Challengers . But since she gave fashion serves at Wimbledon we haven’t seen much of her. That is until she popped up at a Dune 2 event in New York this weekend and showed off two gorgeous and quietly luxurious looks.

Zendaya was in New York this weekend along with her Dune: Part Two co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler. They were there to attend a “For Your Consideration” screening of Denis Villeneuve’s popular sci-fi film. She left her hotel in a chic white jacket and matching maxi while heading to the theater in Midtown, and it was certainly another memorable celebrity fashion moment. You can take a look at the gorgeous ‘fit, below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To note, not only did we get one great Zendaya look, we got two. After stepping out in the black and white combo, she went out on the town in a silky, satiny number that’s the kind of dress you absolutely want to touch with your fingers when it’s hung on a store rack. The deep emerald color made it pop even more. She paired this look with the Christian Louboutin shoes she frequently is seen wearing for events .

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet and Austin Butler also attended the event, though their more casual looks were pretty well outshined by their female co-star.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dune: Part Two came out back in March, and as such will be eligible for the 2025 Oscars. While nominations won’t be out for some months, For Your Consideration screenings are starting to be pushed to get more movies in front of more eyeballs – at least for those who vote for the awards. And there have been some rumblings Dune: Part Three might come to theaters sooner than expected, so interest is still pretty high on this property and what could happen come Oscars season.

Next up Zendaya will be filming The Drama with Robert Pattinson, an A24 movie that’s being described as a “romance,” but one with a twist. As noted prior, Zendaya and her stylist partner Law Roach have been pivotal to bringing method dressing to the red carpet , and moments like this tennis-themed dress and shoes and the full body armor she wore to the Dune 2 premiere have been pivotal to setting this reputation. Now she’s earned it, I’m so excited for her next fashion era and what she chooses to film next.