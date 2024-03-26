Zendaya Just Kicked Off Her Challengers Press With An On-Theme Sparkly Green Tennis Dress and I’m Obsessed With Her Matching Shoes

The fashionista in Zendaya comes out again for the premiere of Challengers. While we saw green as Zendaya’s color in red carpet photos of her Emmy’s corset look , she’s glowing in green yet again in a totally unique way. During the Challengers’ Australian premiere, the Euphoria actress dazzled cameras with her sparkly on-theme tennis dress and matching shoes I’m obsessed with!

Zendaya’s upcoming sports film Challengers has her playing a former tennis prodigy-turned-coach who signs up her tennis champ husband to compete against her former lover. While the actress-singer didn’t walk the red carpet in tennis attire wearing a vizor and white skort, she still found a way to show awareness of her new movie’s tennis plot with her latest dress. Located in Sydney, Australia, the stunning actress showed up at the Challengers premiere wearing an on-theme tennis dress you can see below:

(Image credit: Don Arnold/WireImage)

The Spider-Man actress donned a custom Loewe shimmering green gown by Jonathan Anderson featuring a deep v-neckline and a high thigh slit .As revealed on Instagram , her collaboration with legendary stylist Law Roach is still going strong as he’s the man behind selecting this sparkly ensemble commenting, “She’s MAGIC…” Absolutely she is. What makes Zendaya’s green dress truly unique is the shadow-like print of a tennis player holding a racket down the waist.

With those red carpet photos showing Zendaya from head to toe, it shows no outfit is complete without matching shoes to accessorize with. No wonder I can’t stop looking at the former Disney Channel star’s pointed pumps. They’re perfect for having the same sparkle and mint green color as the dress she’s flaunting.

If there’s one remarkable trend I’ve been seeing a lot this year, it’s the style of “method dressing” where your red carpet look resembles the character you play. Just like Margot Robbie rocked so much Barbiecore during Barbie’s press tour, Zendaya has been dressing towards her movies’ themes during red carpet premieres. For example, Law Roach had her walking the Dune 2 red carpet looking like C-3P0 in a galactically spectacular jumpsuit you’d think she time-traveled back from the future.

The Greatest Showman actress continued to follow her futuristic style with her space-age corset top at the Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. As Zendaya’s Dune-themed outfits kept making appearances during the sequel’s theatrical opening, maybe this means we’ll see more tennis-themed outfits coming from her for future Challengers premieres.

Zendaya let all those who attended the Australian premiere of Challengers know what her movie was about with her sparkly tennis-themed green dress and matching shoes I can’t stop looking at. Leave it to the Emmy-winning star to let her fashions speak volumes walking the red carpet. You can see Zendaya show off her tennis skills in her 2024 movie release Challengers playing in theaters on April 26th.