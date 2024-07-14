Zendaya Was Giving Fashion Serves At Wimbledon, But I'm Obsessed With Her New Blonde Look

By this point, it’s been well established that Zendaya is something of a fashion icon. The actress, singer and producer certainly knows how to make her mark on the red carpet or turn heads with a fit at any public event, for that matter. Well, this weekend, the A-lister is going viral yet again for another ensemble. She rocked some seriously suave swag while taking in the proceedings at Wimbledon. But, while her fit is certainly chic and worthy of praise, I’m more obsessed with the fact that the Spider-Man star is sporting blonde hair.

The 27-year-old actress was one of many stars who made their way to the London-based tennis championship this weekend. At the game, she was photographed wearing a fresh tweed jacket that came courtesy of Ralph Lauren (according to Teen Vogue ). She also sported a blue button-up top that was completed with a sleek tie. Also part of the ensemble were blue pants, which matched up with everything nicely. The look was ultimately finished off with lovely pearl earrings as well as a Louis Vitton bag. You’ll certainly admire those threads when you see the image below, but I have a feeling you’ll be drawn even more to the star’s blonde locks:

I’d like to think that when people see Zendaya’s entire fit above, they won’t grimace like she’s doing at that moment. (And I’m wondering what caused her to have that reaction.) But, that aside, she looked great during the occasion, which shouldn’t be all that surprising, considering that she and her designer, Law Roach (who has unretired from the business) always come through. But, again, I really can’t help but marvel at the Greatest Showman star’s hair, which she had in a messy bun. Not too many people who aren’t natural blondes can pull off the look, but she certainly does in tremendous fashion.

Honestly, the Emmy-winning lead of the Euphoria cast can work a number of sweet hairstyles. Obviously, she looks great whenever she’s wearing her locks in their natural brunette color. She also previously sported red hair, having done so years ago while promoting Spider-Man: Homecoming. Needless to say, this is a young woman who can rock a number of hair colors and, funny enough, this isn’t even the first time she’s gone blonde this year.

Months ago, Zendaya had blonde hair during the premiere of her steamy sports romance film Challengers . It was during that same event that she also brought back the low-slung belt (likely sparking mixed thoughts among fashionistas). She also wore shoes that had tennis balls wedged into the heels. Seriously, when I tell you that this young lady can create a fashion moment, I mean it.

Considering her aforementioned movie, it’s quite fitting that Zendaya would be at Wimbledon this year. The sentiments she’s shared about working on Luca Guadagnino’s latest movie suggest that she’s gained a lot of respect for tennis players. The actress had to perform quite a bit of training to play the role of tennis phenom Tashi Duncan. However, she didn’t do all the work on the court amid filming, which is a tennis secret that Serena Williams peeped when she saw the film herself.

Nevertheless, given that she contributed to what some would call an excellent film centered around the sport, I’d like to think that the Dune: Part Two star has some street cred in tennis circles. I’m glad she had the chance to take in Wimbledon and graced us with that great ensemble and hairstyle. Now, I’m just curious as to how long she’ll keep the blonde.

