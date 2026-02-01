I Only Just Realized Zendaya And Robert Pattinson Have Not 1, But 3, New Movies Together This Year

While a-listers only film one movie at a time, due to the magic of the movie release schedule , sometimes we’re lucky enough to not get just but, but two or more gems from a celebrity per year. We can thank studios holding projects for the opportune moment, and I just realized that in 2026 this means we’re getting not one, but three movies with Robert Pattinson and Zendaya starring together.

Maybe you've already connected these dots, but this is the first time I really put all the puzzle pieces together. In fact, it seems like a fact that should have been firmly cemented in my brain give 2026 is going to be a big year for quite a few A-listers, but somehow this flew under the radar until Pattinson himself opened up about working with Zendaya in a recent interview.

He opened up a few days ago about landing both Dune: Part Three and his new movie The Drama with Zendaya around the same time, and all those puzzle pieces started falling into place. Here's the 2026 lineup the two inadvertently crafted together:

The Drama

The Odyssey

Dune: Part Three

That’s definitely three projects all coming out in 2026. The Drama is first up with an April 3 theatrical rollout. Christopher Nolan’s highly-anticipated The Odyssey will come this summer, rolling out into theaters on July 17th. Finally, we’ll get the sequel Dune: Part Three , a movie that originally felt like it wouldn’t get made right away, but has come down the pipeline quickly since Denis Villeneuve announced he “was moved” by the audiences’ emotional responses. I'm sure each of these films had the two actors working together to differing degrees, but they do both share billing.

Part of this wild year for a-lister releases simply has to do with The Odyssey having a stacked cast. A bunch of major names have roles in The Odyssey this year, including Robert Pattinson and Zendaya, but also her fiancé Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway. The latter two are also having banner years.

In fact, until this week, I really thought 2026 was going to be the year of Tom Holland . As it turns out, his flicks Avengers: Doomsday, The Odyssey, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day may be eclipsed by some actors with fewer entries on the upcoming Marvel movie schedule.

Hathaway is also in The Odyssey (honestly that list goes on and on, including the likes of Matt Damon, Charlize Theron and Lupita N'yongo). She also has Devil Wears Prada 2 coming earlier in the summer on May 1st. Then she's in the adaptation of Colleen Hoover's Verity, set for release on October 2nd, plus a flick called Flowervale Street from the It Follows director. So, as I said prior, it's really kind of a banner year for quite a few A-listers. Yet, I'm very interested to see how these Robert Pattinson and Zendaya roles pan out.